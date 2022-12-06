ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

One injured in Antioch shooting

The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. Details of the discovery of Jasmine Pace’s body revealed …. Details of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash

Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Doug the Pug makes surprise visit at BNA.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry. 2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth. This week for News 2 Gives...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning. Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged …. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville, TN

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove

A man who was reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon. A man who was reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shots fired near Cole Elementary School

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Newsmaker: The Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in Millersville. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend, Millersville is holding its annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade!...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect accused of theft in downtown Nashville

A suspect is facing potential charges following a theft that occurred overnight in Nashville. A suspect is facing potential charges following a theft that occurred overnight in Nashville. Changing statute of limitations for rape. Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman's murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago. $20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville …. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Medication shortage affecting pharmacies

Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by. Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Newsmaker: The Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in Millersville. If you...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man accused of threatening Hermitage homeless camp with shotgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody after he reportedly used a shotgun to threaten homeless people in the Hermitage area of Nashville, according to an arrest document. The warrant said police were at the intersection of Andrew Jackson Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard and heard a loud pop — believed to […]
NASHVILLE, TN

