Read full article on original website
Related
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
‘Terminator 2’ Wasn’t Supposed to Cost $100 Million — ‘They Thought We Were Screwed’
James Cameron didn't set out to make a $100 million movie with 'T2.' It just kind of happened that way. But thankfully, he delivered.
15 Of The Dumbest, Most Thoughtless, Or Rudest Things Boyfriends And Girlfriends Did In 2022
Now, going into 2023 single doesn't look so bad.
Comments / 0