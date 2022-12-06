HONOLULU (AP) — The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn't find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman's husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO