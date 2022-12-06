ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

A Look at What California Has Done So Far About Reparations

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2020 to create a statewide panel to study and recommend ways to implement reparations for Black Californians, many lauded it as an overdue step toward racial justice. “California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with "escalating consequences" if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
SFGate

Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted

HONOLULU (AP) — The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn't find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman's husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

Michigan man pleads no contest in deaths of Cooper's hawks

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot amid a dispute with a tree removal company. Arthur Anderson, 65, pleaded no contest earlier this month, Michigan's Department of Natural Resources said Friday. A...
DETROIT, MI

