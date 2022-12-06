ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Thomas helps short-handed Nets rally past Pacers, 136-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn mixed up his lineup and his defenses Saturday night — and the nine players in uniform responded. Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 136-133 despite sitting their top seven scorers.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy