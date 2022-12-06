Read full article on original website
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
KCRA.com
Beloved West Sacramento restaurant serves its final meals after 87 years in business
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved West Sacramento restaurant served its final meals on Thursday. The family-owned establishment was in business for 87 years. "It's our legacy,” Club Pheasant owner Pete Palamidessi said. “We are very proud, and it's going to be hard." Palamidessi’s grandparents opened the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-based show ‘Designer for a Day’ makes its debut on Very Local
A new show based in Sacramento called “Designer for a Day” is now out on the Very Local app. The show’s purpose is to help homeowners get the biggest bang for their buck when it comes to refreshing their spaces with the help of a professional designer.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 9-11
From holiday-themed road races to concerts and markets, there are a lot of things to do this weekend. But Saturday is shaking up to be a soaker across Northern California, which could affect some events that are scheduled to happen outdoors. Here is what you should know about the weekend...
KCRA.com
On Latina Equal Pay Day — Dec. 8 this year — California's first partner notes wage inequalities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Latina Equal Pay Day is marked annually on the day of the year which notes how far into the year Latinas must work to be paid what non-Hispanic white men made the previous year. This year, it falls on Dec. 8. In 2021, the date was...
KCRA.com
Outgoing Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones reflects on his 12-year tenure
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Friday marked the last day on the job for Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. After 12 years of leading one of California's largest law enforcement agencies, Jones, the county's 36th Sheriff, retired, and Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper was in place to take over. The outgoing sheriff...
KCRA.com
Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan
HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
KCRA.com
'Magical to witness': Davis woman watches Hawaii volcano eruption
DAVIS, Calif. — As the Mauna Loa volcano continues to erupt for 10 days, the Hawaii National Guard has been called in to help with traffic control. Thousands of people are heading towards the volcano to get a good view of the flowing lava. Cary Craig, 65, of Davis, was already on the Big Island when the volcano became active.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Brothers killed in crash involving detective, Modesto HS misconduct allegations, Sen. Warnock wins GA runoff
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Donate a toy and make a kid's Christmas with the Greater Sacramento Urban League
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buy food or buy a toy? It's a choice many families have to make during the holidays, and theGreater Sacramento Urban League needs your help to lessen their stress. The organization is focusing its efforts in three ZIP codes where it knows families are struggling: 95817,...
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento city, county open warming centers for weekend storm
The city of Sacramento is making two facilities available for people seeking relief from this weekend’s windy, wet weather and they will stay open through next week. The county has also extended operations at another facility through Dec. 16. The city said it is opening its Outreach Engagement Center...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Wet Thursday evening, with more rain and snow ahead
More Northern California wet weather begins on Thursday evening. Several waves of rain and snow will move through, impacting the weekend. Our weather team says that Friday will be mostly dry but Saturday will be stormy. Here’s what you can expect. (Video above: Dec. 8 forecast at 4 p.m.)
KCRA.com
Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
KCRA.com
'It's powerful': West Sacramento swears in all-female city council, making city history
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A historic night for the city of West Sacramento Wednesday as a standing-room-only crowd watched what city leaders referred to as "herstory" in the making. For the first time in city history, the council is entirely made up of women. "I grew up here in...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
KCRA.com
Storm preps are underway in Sacramento, officials say call 311 if flooding occurs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The threat of this weekend’s wind and rain kept Sacramento city crews busy on Friday. They have spent the last few days collecting leaves off city streets and clearing storm drains to help prevent flooding. “It's not good to see a street flooded,” said resident...
KCRA.com
California set to close more prisons as prison population declines
FOLSOM, Calif. — California leaders are working to close more prisons in the state as the inmate population declines. The women's section of the California State Prison in Folsom is one of those selected to close. The prison closure and facility deactivation decision were based on "cost to operate...
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
KCRA.com
Person dies from influenza in El Dorado County for first time since 2020
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time since February 2020, an El Dorado County resident has died due to catching the flu, according to county health officials. El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said that people need to be mindful of the threat that seasonal influenza provides, just like with COVID-19. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years," Williams said in a release. "Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."
