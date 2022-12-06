ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan

HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
HOOD, CA
KCRA.com

'Magical to witness': Davis woman watches Hawaii volcano eruption

DAVIS, Calif. — As the Mauna Loa volcano continues to erupt for 10 days, the Hawaii National Guard has been called in to help with traffic control. Thousands of people are heading towards the volcano to get a good view of the flowing lava. Cary Craig, 65, of Davis, was already on the Big Island when the volcano became active.
HAWAII STATE
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento city, county open warming centers for weekend storm

The city of Sacramento is making two facilities available for people seeking relief from this weekend’s windy, wet weather and they will stay open through next week. The county has also extended operations at another facility through Dec. 16. The city said it is opening its Outreach Engagement Center...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit

California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California set to close more prisons as prison population declines

FOLSOM, Calif. — California leaders are working to close more prisons in the state as the inmate population declines. The women's section of the California State Prison in Folsom is one of those selected to close. The prison closure and facility deactivation decision were based on "cost to operate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Person dies from influenza in El Dorado County for first time since 2020

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — For the first time since February 2020, an El Dorado County resident has died due to catching the flu, according to county health officials. El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams said that people need to be mindful of the threat that seasonal influenza provides, just like with COVID-19. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years," Williams said in a release. "Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

