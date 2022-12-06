Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galesburg residents want more clarity from City Council over proposed sales tax increase
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg City Council proposed a quarter of a percent sales tax increase in its meeting on Dec. 5. It's set to be voted on at the Dec. 20 meeting. The proposed increase would raise the sales tax from 1.00% to 1.25%, and according to Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman, it would generate an additional $950,000 a year.
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
Devoting to Quad Cities organizations | Pay It Forward
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ever since Bonnie Favre retired, she's wanted to use her time doing something that brings her joy. “Being around people, of course, makes you happy. Giving back to the community, everything is like a big puzzle… it takes pieces… sometimes they’re little, sometimes they’re large," Favre said.
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. — A local 90-year-old woman is set to graduate from Northern Illinois University after near-70-year hiatus from school. Joyce DeFauw, from Geneseo, will be receiving her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU when she walks across the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11. DeFauw's journey began in...
Professional QC ballerinas preview upcoming show to elementary students
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Some Quad Cities students got a look at a ballet classic coming to the Quad Cities in early December. Company dancers from Ballet Quad Cities visited Ridgewood Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to preview their upcoming show; a rendition of the classic "The Nutcracker". The dancers also taught the students a few moves and read through all acts of the show.
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
Iowa awards $9.6M to Davenport for Skybridge, Main Street Landing, Figge Museum light field projects
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the Iowa Quad Cities is about to get a major boost in funding for three big projects, according to a press release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. Thanks to the state's Destination Iowa program, Davenport is set to receive $9.6 million for three...
With increasing enrollment, Pleasant Valley is expanding 2 schools
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The Pleasant Valley Community School District is expanding two of its schools to meet the demands of increasing enrollment across the district. The district has added about 750 new students in the last five years, according to a statement from district officials. "Our enrollment has...
Floreciente pairs with Moline Police Department for end-of-the-year celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — The Floreciente Neighborhood Association partnered with the Moline Police Department, for the organization's end-of-the-year celebration Tuesday night. "It's something that we traditionally do at the end of the year after all the community meetings and after all the community projects of beautification, we like to celebrate," Floreciente co-chair Susana Aguilar said.
Abingdon community members raise money for lifesaving device for first responders
ABINGDON, Ill. — Ashley Anderson is the owner of Garden Gate Florist and Gifts in Abingdon, IL. She works alongside Shauna Brubaker who has been volunteering as a first responder for nearly two years. "I carry my pager with me and when it goes off, it's go time" Brubaker...
Sioux City Journal
Two men die in shootings in Davenport
A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
2 people shot, man dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
Genesis Health System to open new E.R. Department in Bettendorf next week
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Genesis Health System is set to open its new Emergency Department on Dec. 8 in Bettendorf. It will be the city's first Emergency Department that isn't connected directly to a hospital. Instead, it's attached to the Genesis Healthplex; a multipurpose building that also serves as offices for various medical professionals.
North Scott YMCA previews new facility before Monday opening
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The North Scott YMCA gave a sneak peek of its new facility Friday night, a few days before its grand opening. President and CEO of YMCA of the Mississippi Valley, Brad Martell, said the project had been in the works since 2014. "Persistence paid off and...
Davenport North basketball coach alleges referees said the N-word during Tuesday night's game
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A public Facebook post written by Davenport North's head boys' basketball coach alleges three referees swore and used derogatory language toward him and his staff during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. In the post, Head Coach Marquez Davis calls Tuesday night's game "one for the...
WQAD
Geneseo's Victorian Walk Throwback weekend filled with a 5K, holiday parade, and Victorian clothing
The Geneseo Christmas Walk is held every year and the 2022 theme is the nod to the event's origins. An estimated 10,000 people will show up this year.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0