Davenport, IA

wvik.org

City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon

This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KEWANEE, IL
WQAD

Devoting to Quad Cities organizations | Pay It Forward

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ever since Bonnie Favre retired, she's wanted to use her time doing something that brings her joy. “Being around people, of course, makes you happy. Giving back to the community, everything is like a big puzzle… it takes pieces… sometimes they’re little, sometimes they’re large," Favre said.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today

Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Professional QC ballerinas preview upcoming show to elementary students

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Some Quad Cities students got a look at a ballet classic coming to the Quad Cities in early December. Company dancers from Ballet Quad Cities visited Ridgewood Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to preview their upcoming show; a rendition of the classic "The Nutcracker". The dancers also taught the students a few moves and read through all acts of the show.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Floreciente pairs with Moline Police Department for end-of-the-year celebration

MOLINE, Ill. — The Floreciente Neighborhood Association partnered with the Moline Police Department, for the organization's end-of-the-year celebration Tuesday night. "It's something that we traditionally do at the end of the year after all the community meetings and after all the community projects of beautification, we like to celebrate," Floreciente co-chair Susana Aguilar said.
MOLINE, IL
Sioux City Journal

Two men die in shootings in Davenport

A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
DAVENPORT, IA
wgil.com

Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?

New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

WQAD

Genesis Health System to open new E.R. Department in Bettendorf next week

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Genesis Health System is set to open its new Emergency Department on Dec. 8 in Bettendorf. It will be the city's first Emergency Department that isn't connected directly to a hospital. Instead, it's attached to the Genesis Healthplex; a multipurpose building that also serves as offices for various medical professionals.
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

WQAD

