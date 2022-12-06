Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sauconsource.com
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
walnutport.com
Bethlehem shooting sends one to the hospital, suspect taken into custody
Bethlehem police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that sent one person to the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues 5 years after woman's body was found in Williams Twp.
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public that the investigation continues into the death of a woman whose body was found five years ago in Northampton County. The badly decomposed body of 31-year-old Jamie Lee Metzger was found inside a plastic storage container in the basement...
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
walnutport.com
Philadelphia police have ID’d the ‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 homicide victim. Findings to be revealed Thursday
Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades.
Sources: Husband of missing Bucks County woman Elizabeth Capaldi taken into custody
Fifty-five-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi of Sellersville, Pa. was last seen on October 10.
Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say
Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
16-year-old from P’burg likely targeted in shooting outside Palmer Township Wawa, DA says
The victim of Tuesday evening’s shooting in a Palmer Township shopping center was likely targeted, suffered a wound to the midsection and has undergone surgery, the Northampton County district attorney reports. The 16-year-old from Phillipsburg was attacked about 5:45 p.m. in the Wawa parking lot by two men wearing...
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured following two-vehicle crash in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken taken to an area hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Lawrence Peele. The crash happened at 5:29 p.m. on County Route 519 in White Township, Peele said. A preliminary...
walnutport.com
A top Lehigh Valley city official seeks first-time offender program on charges he threatened violence against 2 boys
Easton public works director David Hopkins, accused of threatening two boys, is asking Northampton County Court to grant him entry into a program for first-time, nonviolent offenders. Source: Morningcall.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
Delays likely on major roads during escort of New Tripoli firefighters killed in line of duty
Residents driving on a few major Lehigh Valley roadways should expect afternoon delays as Pennsylvania State Police escort the bodies of the two New Tripoli firemen who were killed in a house fire. Route 309, Route 100 and Tilghman Street will be affected during this escort, according to a release...
Person shot in Palmer Township walks into hospital in Wilson Borough, police say
UPDATE: 16-year-old from P’burg likely targeted in shooting outside Palmer Township Wawa, DA says. A male shot Tuesday afternoon in Palmer Township walked into St. Luke’s Hospital in Wilson Borough, borough police Chief Chris Meehan said and other officials have confirmed. The wound or wounds did not appear...
walnutport.com
First responders mourn deaths of 2 New Tripoli firefighters who perished in Schuylkill County blaze
Fire responders and community members mourn the death of two New Tripoli firefighters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace
ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
Man who survived Wilson Borough shooting is charged with another drug felony
A 33-year-old Wilson Borough man, who has served time on drug and gun charges and was the victim of a violent attack in 2020 in his home, is facing a new charge after an altercation with his parole officer, court papers say. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of...
