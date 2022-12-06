ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
FOX43.com

Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

1 injured following two-vehicle crash in Warren County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was taken taken to an area hospital Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Lawrence Peele. The crash happened at 5:29 p.m. on County Route 519 in White Township, Peele said. A preliminary...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man injured when car slams into stone barn in Alsace

ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy