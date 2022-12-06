ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleves, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Community helps family facing unimaginable loss

CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza. The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday. “The family is facing a lot...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati Herald

No place for sadness… here

Recognition from The West End, Cincinnati State and The World. The Alumni Association of Central High and Courter Tech pay honor, appreciation and offer blessings to our Past President Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens and his Family. Today, sadness found no resting place. Today a Memorial was held to Celebrate...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana teen who inspired community dies of brain cancer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin County teenager whose entire community rallied behind her during her two-year cancer diagnosis has died. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler had been nearing a two-year fight with cancer. When doctors predicted she had just days to live, her community helped her check milestones off her...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gym catering to children with autism opens first branch in Northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - We Rock The Spectrum is opening a new location in Northern Kentucky this Saturday. The gym in Erlanger features sensory-friendly experiences for kids living with autism. Children of all abilities are welcome, meaning siblings can join in on the fun. The equipment includes a zip line, trampoline and swing, which all help children with motor skills and spatial relations.
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurant gets with multiple health violations

On Dec. 1, the Butler County Health Department inspected Ohana Island Grill, 30 W. Walnut S., and found three critical violations and two non-critical violations. Critical violations included incorrect use of the handwashing sink, incorrect sanitizer concentration and incorrect temperature for holding foods. Two non-critical violations were given for not...
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

‘Combative’ high-school student arrested in Reading, police say

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An incident unfolded Thursday at Reading Junior Senior High School involving a combative juvenile and the school resource officer, according to Reading police. A district statement confirms the juvenile is a high-school student. It happened around 2:40 p.m. as other students were leaving the building. The...
READING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy