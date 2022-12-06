Read full article on original website
WKRC
New Richmond schools return to remote learning due to bus driver shortage
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Schools in New Richmond have temporarily gone back to remote learning. There's a shortage of bus drivers due to illness, officials say. So, students returned to a remote schedule Thursday and Friday. The superintendent says they will hopefully be back in classrooms on Monday.
Bus driver illness cancels classes again Friday for New Richmond students
Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday or Friday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.
wnewsj.com
Community helps family facing unimaginable loss
CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza. The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday. “The family is facing a lot...
Cincinnati Herald
No place for sadness… here
Recognition from The West End, Cincinnati State and The World. The Alumni Association of Central High and Courter Tech pay honor, appreciation and offer blessings to our Past President Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens and his Family. Today, sadness found no resting place. Today a Memorial was held to Celebrate...
WKRC
Local man reaches goal of raising $10K worth of toys for Toys for Tots
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - You may remember a story about a Kroger associate who was working to collect more than $10,000 in gifts for Toys for Tots. On Friday he officially reached his goal and Toys for Tots and members of the community helped pick all of the donations off at the Kroger in Fort Mitchell.
WKRC
Local teen asks for people to donate blood for his Make-A-Wish request
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager who got to choose his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation is choosing to give back with the gift of blood donation. With so many of us out with respiratory illnesses and traveling toward the end of the year, it takes a toll on our nation’s blood supply.
WLWT 5
Indiana teen who inspired community dies of brain cancer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin County teenager whose entire community rallied behind her during her two-year cancer diagnosis has died. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler had been nearing a two-year fight with cancer. When doctors predicted she had just days to live, her community helped her check milestones off her...
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
Fox 19
New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
WKRC
Local teacher apologizes after offensive language in past social media posts resurfaces
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Walnut Hills teacher has had to explain past social media statements that some have found offensive. Cincinnati Public School officials said the posts were made when the teacher was a teenager. They resurfaced when they were distributed by an "archive account" impersonating the teacher.
WKRC
Gym catering to children with autism opens first branch in Northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - We Rock The Spectrum is opening a new location in Northern Kentucky this Saturday. The gym in Erlanger features sensory-friendly experiences for kids living with autism. Children of all abilities are welcome, meaning siblings can join in on the fun. The equipment includes a zip line, trampoline and swing, which all help children with motor skills and spatial relations.
Students hold walkout after CPS teacher's racist, homophobic posts resurface
Both Thornberry and the district said they hope that students and adults will use this incident as a learning opportunity as proof that our digital footprint can impact us long after posts are made.
WKRC
Increased law enforcement presence planned after threat found at Tri-State middle school
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a threat was discovered on a local middle school campus. Little Miami Schools sent a letter to families saying that after dismissal on Friday, a threat indicating that violence that would happen on Monday was found on the girls' bathroom wall.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
Hamilton County facing worker shortages on critical jobs
Hamilton County is facing a worker shortage in many critical jobs such as 911 dispatchers, jail and youth detention officers and child abuse caseworkers.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurant gets with multiple health violations
On Dec. 1, the Butler County Health Department inspected Ohana Island Grill, 30 W. Walnut S., and found three critical violations and two non-critical violations. Critical violations included incorrect use of the handwashing sink, incorrect sanitizer concentration and incorrect temperature for holding foods. Two non-critical violations were given for not...
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
WKRC
Restless leg syndrome: Treatment options for the common condition that disrupts sleep
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It is estimated two in three Americans have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. If all you want for Christmas is a good night’s sleep, you may want to ask your doctor about a common condition that disrupts sleep known as restless leg syndrome.
Fox 19
‘Combative’ high-school student arrested in Reading, police say
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An incident unfolded Thursday at Reading Junior Senior High School involving a combative juvenile and the school resource officer, according to Reading police. A district statement confirms the juvenile is a high-school student. It happened around 2:40 p.m. as other students were leaving the building. The...
The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever
The elves’ return gives us a taste of Christmas past and allows us to make family memories worth cherishing. The post The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
