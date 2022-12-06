December has been busy at Potomac Woods Plaza, where a hair salon just made its debut and two more tenants are under construction. Ricky Alessandro Salon, expanding from its original location at Westfield Montgomery mall, has opened in the former Studio Ten 83 space after several months of renovations. (Check out the new look on our Facebook and Instagram pages.) Baskin Robbins, relocating from Cabin John Village, is finally starting construction in the former Ibhana space next to Walgreens. And around the corner, team training fitness chain F45 is renovating the former BB&T bank building. Opening dates on those two: TBD.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO