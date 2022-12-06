ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fitch affirms United Kingdom rating at ‘AA-‘

(Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom’s sovereign debt rating at “AA-” on Friday, citing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s macroeconomic policy framework, deep capital markets and the sterling’s international reserve currency status. The agency affirmed its outlook for the country at “negative”, due...
Britain to lay out financial reforms to ‘turbocharge’ growth

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world’s “foremost financial centre”. “Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our...
Canada proposes overhauling foreign investment rules to tackle security risks

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Wednesday proposed beefing up its foreign investment rules to give the government greater power to scrutinize and potentially block overseas deals that bring national security risks. The proposed amendments would be the biggest overhaul to the Investment Canada Act (ICA) since 2009 and come...
India’s Paytm considers share buyback

(Reuters) -India’s Paytm said on Thursday it was considering to repurchase its own shares, without specifying details, at a time when the digital payments giant’s shares are trading 75% lower than its stock market debut last year. Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, said its board is set to...
China’s Li Auto sees higher deliveries in Q4; third-quarter loss widens

(Reuters) – China’s Li Auto Inc on Friday forecast higher delivery of vehicles and a rise in revenue in the fourth quarter, banking on a production ramp-up and better cost management. The electric vehicle maker saw net loss widen to 1.65 billion yuan ($237.55 million) compared with a...
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Ljunggren)
Factbox-Why are oil tankers stuck in Turkish waters?

LONDON (Reuters) – Turkey’s maritime authority said on Thursday it would continue to block the passage of oil tankers that don’t carry appropriate insurance letters, adding that insurance checks on ships in its waters were a “routine procedure”. The logjam is creating growing unease in...
Toshiba’s preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources

TOKYO/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, has moved closer to securing financing from banks, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Concrete restructuring steps proposed by JIP have made a group of lenders, including Toshiba’s main banks Sumitomo Mitsui...
Exclusive-Canada’s critical-mineral strategy aims to accelerate permitting

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will unveil a new strategy on Friday to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a copy of the strategy paper seen by Reuters. The government will review the permitting process with a view to...
European house prices may be on the verge of falling, risk watchdog says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European house prices may be on the verge of declining as the economic environment deteriorates and the commercial real estate sector is also at risk, the European Systemic Risk Board, the EU’s financial risk watchdog, said on Thursday. “The real estate cycle in several EU...
Portuguese airline TAP running reduced service as two-day strike kicks off

LISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese flag carrier TAP is running a reduced service as its cabin crew stage a two-day strike to demand higher salaries and better working conditions. The strike, called by the national SNPVAC union representing cabin crew staff for Dec. 8-9, had already forced TAP to cancel 360 flights. The airline said it was only operating the “minimum services” decreed by a court.
Thales-Hitachi railway signalling deal to close later than planned

(Reuters) – Thales now expects the sale of its railway signalling business to Japan’s Hitachi to close in the second half of 2023 as Britain’s competition watchdog intends to open a further review of the transaction, the French firm said on Friday. The companies had previously expected...
U.S. household wealth falls for third consecutive quarter, Fed says

(Reuters) – U.S. household wealth fell by $400 billion in the third quarter as a drop in U.S. stock prices outpaced gains in real estate values, a Federal Reserve report showed on Friday. Household net worth declined to $143.3 trillion at the end of September from $143.7 trillion at...
G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia

(Reuters) – Australia’s Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc’s Alludo. Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder...

