December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee is excited to announce it is now open in Marion, Illinois. The company now has locations in 13 states across the U.S. The new café and drive-thru is unique, as it is situated inside an existing business – Stevens Floral Gifts & Framing at 905 W. Main St. Both businesses are owned by Brandon and Kiley Chaplain. As seasoned business owners, the Chaplains look forward to this new addition and can’t wait to share Ziggi’s with the people of Marion and surrounding areas.

