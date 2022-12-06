Read full article on original website
Young Red Devils hold off Carterville to win Bozarth Memorial
MURPHYSBORO — Murphysboro head coach Daryl Murphy said his team this year is young and “rebuilding a bit.” Reloading may be more accurate, after the Red Devils went 4-0 to win the Trico/Murphysboro Ernie Bozarth Memorial, beating Carterville 60-53 in the tournament title game. Sophomore Cade Brooks...
Travis Passes Ty as Lyons Roll Past Livingston Central (w/PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was a night to celebrate and a night to rebound from their first loss of the season for the Lyon County Lyons. Led by another big night from the ‘Three Amigos’, the Lyons scored the final 21 points of the opening quarter and rolled on to an 87-40 win over the Livingston Central Cardinals at Jason White Gymnasium.
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
FREEBURG, Ill. – A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six others. Others...
Rent One Park announces finalists for baseball team name
If you are someone who gets the flu, there's a chance you might not be able to find the medicine for it. An investigation is ongoing in Carbondale following an officer involved shooting. Poshard foundation annual toy giveaway.
Murphysboro woman killed in crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning just west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle traffic crash on Illinois Highway 149 at Violet Road about four miles west of Murphysboro on Dec. 7 at 8:52 a.m.
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
Ziggi’s Coffee Enters Illinois with New Location in Marion
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ziggi’s Coffee is excited to announce it is now open in Marion, Illinois. The company now has locations in 13 states across the U.S. The new café and drive-thru is unique, as it is situated inside an existing business – Stevens Floral Gifts & Framing at 905 W. Main St. Both businesses are owned by Brandon and Kiley Chaplain. As seasoned business owners, the Chaplains look forward to this new addition and can’t wait to share Ziggi’s with the people of Marion and surrounding areas.
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home
MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month
A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
Road in Jackson back open after natural gas leak
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A road in Jackson that was shut down after a natural gas leak Wednesday afternoon is back open. It happened at the intersection of W. Independence St. and N. Farmington Rd. in front of Casey’s General Store. Repair crews worked to get it fixed....
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
