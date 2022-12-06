Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Four First Period Goals Lift CEC Boy’s Hockey to Victory
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s hockey team hosted Duluth Denfeld, Thursday night at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. The Lumberjacks put up four goals in the first period, led by junior’s Joey Antonutti and Ryan Jones each with two. The Hunters were able to tack on one goal in the second period, however CEC’s defense held Denfeld to 17 shots to the ‘Jacks 39. CEC earns the 6-1 win, improving to 2-1 overall.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth Marshall Girls & Two Harbors Boys Grab Road Victories
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year on Thursday, defeating Duluth Denfeld 80 to 30. The Hilltoppers will next play against Hermantown on Saturday in Superior. In other basketball action, Two Harbors would grab a road win against Duluth Marshall 97 to 37.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Team Up for Sophie’s Squad Mental Health Awareness Game
DULUTH, Minn.- When the UMD women’s hockey team gets ready for their series against St. Thomas. They’ll be much more than hockey on their minds. The Bulldogs are putting on a Hockey Hits Back Sophie’s Squad Mental Health Awareness Game on Saturday. Graduate forward Gabbie Hughes, as...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts Stress Less Event Ahead Of Finals
DULUTH, Minn. — With finals around the corner UMD hosted an event today to stress a little less. Friday was the last day of fall semester classes for UMD students as they prepare for finals. The Stress Less event was held in Griggs Center from 10 a.m. to noon as a way to eat some good food, make crafts, and take a break.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ in Virginia, MN
VIRGINIA, Minn. — Lyric Center for the Arts presents: ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical,’ debuting Thursday at the Minn. North College Mesabi Range Virginia Campus. Steve Solkela joined FOX21 on the morning show to chat about the upcoming performance. The show dates and times are listed below.
FOX 21 Online
Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol’ in Duluth, MN
DULUTH, Minn. — The Boat Club and St. Luke’s present Minnesota spoof, ‘A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.’. Inspiration for the musical stems from Charles Dickens’ famous “A Christmas Carol.”. Boat Club Restaurant Owner, Jason Vincent joined FOX21 on the morning show to preview...
FOX 21 Online
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards, No Foul Play Suspected
UPDATE (December 8, 10:50 a.m.) — The Superior Police Department says they do not suspect foul play regarding the employee who fell off a ship 50 feet to their death at Fraser Shipyards. During the investigation the police department found that 64-year-old Randall Charles Mulvaney from Watertown, Wisconsin was...
FOX 21 Online
‘Best Christmas Ever’ Fundraising Concert
DULUTH, Minn. – The bands, Laura Velvet and Big Wave Dave and the Ripples hosted a fundraising concert at Pier B called “A Laura Velvet Christmas.”. The event was put on to benefit “Best Christmas Ever”, a non-profit that helps bring joy to nominated families who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.
FOX 21 Online
St. Luke’s Lake View Medical Clinic MNA Nurses Withdraw Strike Notice
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at St. Luke’s Lake View Medical Clinic in Two Harbors have withdrawn their strike notice for the time being as negotiations continue over a new contract. The nurses at Lake View were expected to start their unfair labor...
FOX 21 Online
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
FOX 21 Online
148th Fighter Wing’s Starbase Hosts Young People for STEM Event
DULUTH, Minn.–Young professionals gathered Thursday at the 148th Fighter Wing to talk about all things S.T.E.M. The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has developed a program titled Fuse aimed at connecting community members with local professionals to expose them to different career opportunities. The Chamber hosts several interactive luncheons...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Transit Authority Receiving Half Of Levy Request
DULUTH, Minn. — The Levy increase is important to the Duluth Transit Authority or DTA, because they have plans to change how its buses operate beginning next June. Known as the Better Bus Blueprint. It was to be to be rolled out earlier this year, but a number of events has delayed its implementation until June 2023.
FOX 21 Online
Troop 7 Visits Salvation Army with Boxes of Gifts
DULUTH, Minn. – Scouts from Troop 7 paid a trip to the Duluth Salvation army, donating gifts they’ve collected over the past few weeks. The troop had planned to attend the Red Kettle Kickoff a few weeks ago, but it was cancelled. So, in its absence they decided to hold their own toy drive by collecting about 6 boxes of gifts to donate to the salvation army.
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Needs Your Help
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas will be here in just over two weeks, and to ensure happiness for all on Christmas morning, the Salvation Army needs your help, now. Just yesterday, Cyndi Lewis, the Development Director for the Salvation Army was concerned; there simply were not enough toys for all the children Salvation Army wants to help this holiday season.
FOX 21 Online
Holiday Fire Safety Tips
CLOQUET, Minn. — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the snow and the trees decorated. But it is also the time of year when the fire danger in your home increases significantly. There are a number of things that could cause problems for you this...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Public Safety Officials Serve In a New Way
SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Law enforcement officers and other first responders in Superior helped the community in a different way on Thursday. They served food at a local restaurant to raise money for charity. The event at The Kitchen Restaurant featured the Superior police chief, fire chief, the outgoing Douglas...
FOX 21 Online
Local Postmaster Shares Tips for Holiday Shipping
DULUTH, Minn.–With the holidays only a few weeks away, some people will wait until the last minute to send gifts but according to the Duluth Postmaster packages should be mailed the sooner the better. The Duluth Post Office sees an influx of packages coming in and out of their...
Comments / 0