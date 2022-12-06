ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jeffrey Reece
3d ago

champion QBs inspire average players to make big plays that give teams a chance to come from behind and win.Dallas is still in trouble.

guest
3d ago

His receivers dropped too many of his passes and the Bucs couldn’t get anything going until late. The way the offense started out they were lucky they had 3 time outs and a little over 2 minutes to tie or go ahead with a point after touchdown.

Pete Pluff
3d ago

I've seen Brady do this too many times don't leave any time on the clock for Tom

