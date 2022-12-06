Binance has been on a sluggish decline since touching $315. The cryptocurrency has lacked constructive catalysts to take the value greater. Binance (BNB/USD) continues to consolidate however is on a short-term descent after tapping a minor resistance. As of press time, BNB was buying and selling at $289 and looking out more and more bearish. Buyers now stare at a doable value backside at $266.

