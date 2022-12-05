ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car

HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2-year-old Nadia Ali's father charged with capital murder, toddler still missing

HOUSTON - It's been nearly two months since Nadia Ali, 2, went missing and on Wednesday, authorities confirmed her father has been charged with capital murder. PREVIOUS: Nadia Lee, daughter of man charged with common-law wife's murder. Back in mid-October, the Houston Police Department and Texas EquuSearch announced they were...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy