Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car
HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
cw39.com
Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
'I don't believe it': Family of inmate in coma to speak in front of Harris Co. Jail after incident
The injuries Adael Gonzalez Garcia has are from a fall off his bed, the sheriff's office said, but his family doesn't believe what authorities are telling them. They are calling for answers on Thursday.
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified
WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old Nadia Ali's father charged with capital murder, toddler still missing
HOUSTON - It's been nearly two months since Nadia Ali, 2, went missing and on Wednesday, authorities confirmed her father has been charged with capital murder. PREVIOUS: Nadia Lee, daughter of man charged with common-law wife's murder. Back in mid-October, the Houston Police Department and Texas EquuSearch announced they were...
Houston mother believes apartment fire that sent her 3 kids to hospital could have been prevented
Just hours before the fire, the mother said she was asking management to fix an electrical problem in her apartment but was only told, "We are going to get to it."
fox26houston.com
Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
Click2Houston.com
Capital murder suspect out on $1.2M bond arrested after driving stolen vehicle in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – A capital murder suspect and a female passenger were both arrested after being caught driving a stolen vehicle in Spring Wednesday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Deputies stopped a vehicle that was reportedly stolen in the 100 block of Cypresswood Drive. Deputies...
Officer 'fighting for his life' after crash involving train, HPD Chief Troy Finner says
HOUSTON — A police officer is fighting for his life after he was involved in with a crash with a train Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Chief Troy Finner identified the officer as Vidal Lopez, 42, a 20-year veteran of the force who currently works in the Technology Services department.
fox7austin.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tomball family files wrongful death lawsuit after escaped Leon County inmate kills five
CENTERVILLE, Texas — Six months after a Tomball family was murdered in Centerville by escaped Leon County inmate Gonzalo Lopez, relatives of that family are now pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, four boys --...
'It's very traumatic': Man shot and killed during argument in west Houston, HPD said
While the shooting happened as kids were going home from school, no one was injured, but police are calling the shooting "very traumatic."
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
The Houston Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a man had been crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
