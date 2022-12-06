ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas

VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
TEXAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
TEXAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
saobserver.com

VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation

VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?

HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas' New Upgraded Paper Tags Aimed at Eliminating Fraud Arrive Friday

The TxDOT is rolling out new paper tags on Friday.Photo byEnrique Macias/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The new paper tags come with better security features to help law enforcement crackdown on counterfeit paper tags. NBC 5 reports that the TxDMV discussed the changes during a meeting in Austin on Thursday. NBC 5 exposed how massive the fraudulent paper tag problem is.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy