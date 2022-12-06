Read full article on original website
H-Bomb: $4 Billion Green Hydrogen Facility Underway in North Texas
VERNON, TX – Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the announcement of Air Products and The AES Corporation's (AES) new mega-scale green hydrogen facility Thursday in Wilbarger County. The project is anticipated to create more than 1,300 construction jobs, 115 permanent operations jobs, and 200 transportation and distribution jobs. It is also expected to generate approximately $500 million in revenue to the State of Texas over the course of the project’s lifetime and be the largest green hydrogen facility in the United States.
Legislative review finds utility regulators ‘woefully under-resourced’ as they work to fix Texas’ power grid
Sunset staff have been reviewing the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC), which regulates the electric market and water resources, along with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Office of Public Utility Counsel (OPUC).
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick diverge ahead of the legislative session on property taxes, power grid
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The legislative session is more than a month away, but fault lines are already emerging between Texas’ top two Republican leaders on two major issues. Both Gov. Greg Abbott...
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
Bond that funds Texas school districts running out of funds, here's what it means for taxpayers
Texas’ Permanent School Fund’s Bond debt is almost finished. The bond is a state-funded program created back in 1854, designed to help school districts get the lowest interest rates possible. The initial fund was a total of $56 billion; today only 652.6 million is left behind. Though that...
Thousands of Texas drivers overcharged on toll roads
The Central Texas Regional Mobility authority is taking responsibility for a glitch that wrongfully charged thousands of Texas drivers late fees.
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation
VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
Glitch Sticks Hundreds Of Texas Drivers With Toll Road Fees
Refunds could take several weeks.
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions in rental aid during the pandemic
In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
Slate of New Mexico regulatory candidates sparks concern
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Many decisions by New Mexico’s most powerful regulatory panel have had direct economic and environmental consequences for one corner of the state, and yet not one candidate nominated to fill the Public Regulation Commission is from northwestern New Mexico. Critics are concerned about the...
Glitch charges over a thousand TxTag drivers with toll road late fees
The state agency is still processing refunds.
Texas' New Upgraded Paper Tags Aimed at Eliminating Fraud Arrive Friday
The TxDOT is rolling out new paper tags on Friday.Photo byEnrique Macias/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The new paper tags come with better security features to help law enforcement crackdown on counterfeit paper tags. NBC 5 reports that the TxDMV discussed the changes during a meeting in Austin on Thursday. NBC 5 exposed how massive the fraudulent paper tag problem is.
Texas SNAP Benefits: Will Payments for Texans Continue? Until When?
For low-income families and individuals, Texas and other states like it offer emergency SNAP benefits to aid with food and grocery costs. Several states have been given permission by the US Department of Agriculture to distribute emergency allotments after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency. Texas SNAP...
In defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke, lawyers debate whether Kelcy Warren is a public figure
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The gubernatorial election is over, but Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke lives on. Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon, sued O’Rourke in February over accusations he made...
Texas nonprofit urges expanded drug testing, Narcan access in next session
The Texas Harm Reduction Alliance is advocating for expanded access to drug testing strips and distribution of naloxone heading into the 88th Legislative Session.
