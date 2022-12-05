Read full article on original website
Related
emsnow.com
Indium Corporation Expert to Co-Chair Special e-Mobility Session at IPC APEX Expo
Indium Corporation’s Global Head of e-Mobility and Infrastructure, Brian O’Leary, will co-chair a special panel discussion on e-Mobility on Thursday, January 26 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. local time at IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, Calif., US. Climate change, government policy, and consumers are rapidly driving the...
emsnow.com
Why Vertical Integration Adds Value
Some see vertical integration as having box-build in the same company as PCBA (printed Circuit Board Assembly), but there’s so much more to it than that. And there are so many more reasons to use a vertically integrated manufacturing partner. But before we get into the value integration can...
emsnow.com
David V. Hedley III Joins Sanmina Board of Direcors
SAN JOSE, Calif.— Sanmina Corporation, a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today announced the appointment of David V. Hedley III to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 5, 2022. Hedley has 30 years of Wall Street experience as an investment banker with a focus on the technology...
This Is Why You See Those Colored Balls Hanging on Power Lines
There’s something about driving that sets the mind wandering: considering your dinner plans, counting down the days to your next vacation or contemplating some interesting facts. For example, why do you see metal wrapped around trees? What’s the story behind colored circles on food packages? Why are there colored squares on toothpaste? And what are the balls on power lines?
Comments / 0