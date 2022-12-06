ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

Mahomet teenager pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a gun

By Marley Capper
 4 days ago

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet teenager pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a gun.

We told you last month, a 16-year-old who has autism was showing around a gun at candlewood estates.

The State’s Attorney says he was showing it to other teenagers who bullied him.

His 14-year-old friend convinced him to hand over the weapon, which he unloaded.

The 16-year-old was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 days in detention.

