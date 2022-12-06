Mahomet teenager pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a gun
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet teenager pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a gun.
We told you last month, a 16-year-old who has autism was showing around a gun at candlewood estates.Chicago teenager pleaded guilty for making threats to Urbana High School
The State’s Attorney says he was showing it to other teenagers who bullied him.
His 14-year-old friend convinced him to hand over the weapon, which he unloaded.
The 16-year-old was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 days in detention.
