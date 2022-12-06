Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
KXII.com
A divide in Thackerville’s Volunteer Fire Department leads to an attempt to change leadership
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - Thackerville residents line up to cast a vote that will determine if the town’s volunteer fire department see a new president in its near future. According to officials, the demand for change in the board came after 3 volunteers were suspended after not completing the...
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
KXII.com
Denison plans to build three new fire stations
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire Rescue is drawing up plans to expand with the population. The department released a five year strategic plan and one item on that agenda is plans of building three new fire stations. There are currently three fire stations around the city. While there are no...
KXII.com
Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions
DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
KXII.com
Anonymous donors help KGAF radio giveaway $55k to dozens of Cooke County residents
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - KGAF is making a list and checking it twice. “I didn’t think it was possible to do anything for Christmas this year for them.”. The names on this list have nothing to do with naughty or nice. “It’s been a really rough year. I really...
Busy stretch of I-35 in Denton closed for most of the night due to crash, fuel spill
A busy stretch of I-35 in Denton was closed most of the night Tuesday because of a crash that caused a fuel spill. The crash was just before midnight on the northbound side of I-35 near Loop 288.
KXII.com
Denison High School band commissions piece for Denison’s Sesquicentennial
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD’s Director of Bands, Melissa Lewis, had the idea to commission a piece for Denison’s Sesquicentennial event. According to a press release from Denison’s Media and Communications Manager, Emily Agans, the song will be performed by the Denison High School Band at their Winter concert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15.
KXII.com
Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
KXII.com
Calera High School dedicated gym to superintendent Tuesday night
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Calera High School held a ceremony Tuesday night to dedicate their gym to a man who has served the community for decades. The re-dedicated Gerald Parks Gymnasium honors Superintendent Gerald Parks who led the district for 43 years.
KXII.com
Be a Santa to a Senior gift wrap party in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman senior citizens center hosted Be a Santa for a senior gift wrapping. “People from the community have come out to help wrap gifts that are gonna go out to our seniors in our community,” said Tim Dungan. Tim Dungan administrator at Home Instead Senior...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Jones County was walking on highway from car parked on shoulder
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Jones County Tuesday night was walking on the highway from a car that was parked on the shoulder. Ezekiel Ortega, 31, of Bedford, Texas, was struck and killed on Highway 83/277 about a mile north of Hawley just after 6:00 p.m., according […]
KXII.com
New downtown cowboy mural pays tribute to Sherman’s history and building’s owner
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Next time you’re in downtown Sherman, you may notice a new work of art off Houston Street, a cowboy mural. There’s a story behind the striking cowboy in downtown Sherman. His name is William Tyler Story. “As soon as he said he wanted me...
dallasexpress.com
Local Mall Slated for Demolition
The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
KXII.com
Chisum ISD enters soft lockdown because of threat, official say suspect is in custody
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chisum ISD officials said a suspect is in custody Friday after making a threat toward its district. The high school principal said the threat was made on social media. He said the district went into a soft lockdown around 10 am before lifting it an hour...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
KTEN.com
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man killed several others injured in multi vehicle accident near Tioga, Texas
A Pilot Point , Tx., Texas man was killed and several others were injured in a multi vehicle accident on US-377, 2 miles south of Tioga, Tx., Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreck occurred around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Erik...
KTEN.com
Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
KXII.com
Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
KXII.com
Eisenhower State Park hosts 3rd annual Light Up the Park event
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting the third annual Light Up the Park event at Eisenhower State Park on Friday and Saturday. Entry to the park is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 0-12. A drive-thru light tour will begin...
