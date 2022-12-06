ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howe, TX

KXII.com

Denison plans to build three new fire stations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire Rescue is drawing up plans to expand with the population. The department released a five year strategic plan and one item on that agenda is plans of building three new fire stations. There are currently three fire stations around the city. While there are no...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Durant school opens its doors to help fill job positions

DURANT, Texas (KXII) -There are over a thousand job positions open in Bryan County. To help set up students for success and assist with filling these positions, Kiamichi Tech provides short and long term educational programs to high school and adult students. In addition, the Durant location opened its doors...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Denison High School band commissions piece for Denison’s Sesquicentennial

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD’s Director of Bands, Melissa Lewis, had the idea to commission a piece for Denison’s Sesquicentennial event. According to a press release from Denison’s Media and Communications Manager, Emily Agans, the song will be performed by the Denison High School Band at their Winter concert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Forest Park in Denison hosts Wonders of Winter event Friday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Parks and Recreation is putting on a holiday event at Forest Park on Friday night. The event is free to all who want to attend. There will be a petting zoo, live reindeer, live music, holiday trains, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting, inflatables and pictures with Santa.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Be a Santa to a Senior gift wrap party in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman senior citizens center hosted Be a Santa for a senior gift wrapping. “People from the community have come out to help wrap gifts that are gonna go out to our seniors in our community,” said Tim Dungan. Tim Dungan administrator at Home Instead Senior...
SHERMAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mall Slated for Demolition

The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Tech firm mulls big Sherman expansion

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers have already picked Sherman to expand their semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Four years ago, the high tech firm formerly known as Finisar resurrected an idle 700,000 square foot building on U.S. 75 to make key laser components for Apple iPhones. Coherent says...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Employees of an aviation company haven’t been paid since October

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Avionics Technician, Zach Faubion has worked for the aviation company, Vanquish since June. He said, “In the beginning, it was great. Everything seemed to come up to snuff, we were working, everything was coming in, paychecks were coming in.”. However, in October, after being close...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Eisenhower State Park hosts 3rd annual Light Up the Park event

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting the third annual Light Up the Park event at Eisenhower State Park on Friday and Saturday. Entry to the park is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for children ages 0-12. A drive-thru light tour will begin...
DENISON, TX

