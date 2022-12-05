Alexander Hamilton Society hosts Ilan Berman, addressing Iran’s political climate, U.S. response and recent protests

Read full article on original website
Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle
Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in...
Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry
Iran on Monday executed a second man convicted over the protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. In July a man who had been convicted over the murder of a police officer in the southern city of Shiraz was hanged in public and IHR said this was the first such public execution in two years. sjw/it
Iran ‘Gives Finger to World,’ Kills Man in Second Execution
Defying global critics, Iran carried out its second execution Sunday related to nationwide protests that have rocked the regime. According to non-profit organization Iran Human Rights, 23-year-old wrestler Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged for charges of “waging war against God” in Mashhad on Sunday morning, citing the judiciary’s Mizan news agency. He was arrested after being accused of killing two members of the security forces and injuring a further four bystanders last month “by drawing a knife-type cold weapon with the intention of killing people.” Blurry CCTV footage of the alleged incident was aired on state television claiming to show...
Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime
Iran on Monday executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings — purportedly angry about security forces killing protesters — shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists warn that at least a dozen people have already been sentenced to death in closed-door...
Russia says U.S. not 'constructive' yet in talks - RIA
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia sees Istanbul as a "comfortable place" to conduct diplomacy with the United States but does not yet believe Washington has adopted a constructive approach in talks, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Monday.
Ukraine steps up diplomacy amid fighting, power outages
KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States is prioritising efforts to boost Ukraine's air defences, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stepped up efforts to secure international assistance over the Russian invasion that is dragging into a 10th month.
Dogs gifted by North’s Kim resettle in South Korean zoo
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un four years ago ended up at a zoo in South Korea after a dispute over who should finance the caring of the animals. Kim had given the two white Pungsan hunting dogs...
Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, gave in to protesters’ demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections. Boluarte’s decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for another day on Sunday to demand that she resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress. The protests turned deadly, with at least two reported deaths in a remote community in the Andes, according to officials. Boluarte said she will propose the scheduling of general elections for April 2024. That marks a reversal as she had previously said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining 3 1/2 years of her predecessor’s term. “My duty as president of the republic in the current difficult time is to interpret, read and collect the aspirations, interests and concerns, if not of all, of the vast majority of Peruvians,” Boluarte said. “So, interpreting in the broadest way the will of the citizens... I have decided to assume the initiative to reach an agreement with the congress of the republic to advance the general elections.”
COVID-related hospitalizations increasing among US seniors
U.S. hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19-related admissions, and the older population is accounting for a growing percentage of national deaths.
Covid outbreak appears to strike Beijing as top Chinese expert warns of 'rapid spread'
China is bracing for an unprecendented wave of Covid-19 cases after dismantling large parts of its repressive zero-Covid policy last week, with a leading expert warning Omicron variants were "spreading rapidly" and signs of an outbreak rattling the country's capital.
