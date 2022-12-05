ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Alexander Hamilton Society hosts Ilan Berman, addressing Iran’s political climate, U.S. response and recent protests

By Ella MacLean
flathatnews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle

Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in...
AFP

Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry

Iran on Monday executed a second man convicted over the protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. In July a man who had been convicted over the murder of a police officer in the southern city of Shiraz was hanged in public and IHR said this was the first such public execution in two years. sjw/it
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Iran ‘Gives Finger to World,’ Kills Man in Second Execution

Defying global critics, Iran carried out its second execution Sunday related to nationwide protests that have rocked the regime. According to non-profit organization Iran Human Rights, 23-year-old wrestler Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged for charges of “waging war against God” in Mashhad on Sunday morning, citing the judiciary’s Mizan news agency. He was arrested after being accused of killing two members of the security forces and injuring a further four bystanders last month “by drawing a knife-type cold weapon with the intention of killing people.” Blurry CCTV footage of the alleged incident was aired on state television claiming to show...
New York Post

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

Iran on Monday executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings — purportedly angry about security forces killing protesters — shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists warn that at least a dozen people have already been sentenced to death in closed-door...
Reuters

Russia says U.S. not 'constructive' yet in talks - RIA

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia sees Istanbul as a "comfortable place" to conduct diplomacy with the United States but does not yet believe Washington has adopted a constructive approach in talks, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Monday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Ukraine steps up diplomacy amid fighting, power outages

KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States is prioritising efforts to boost Ukraine's air defences, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stepped up efforts to secure international assistance over the Russian invasion that is dragging into a 10th month.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, gave in to protesters’ demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections. Boluarte’s decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for another day on Sunday to demand that she resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress. The protests turned deadly, with at least two reported deaths in a remote community in the Andes, according to officials. Boluarte said she will propose the scheduling of general elections for April 2024. That marks a reversal as she had previously said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining 3 1/2 years of her predecessor’s term. “My duty as president of the republic in the current difficult time is to interpret, read and collect the aspirations, interests and concerns, if not of all, of the vast majority of Peruvians,” Boluarte said. “So, interpreting in the broadest way the will of the citizens... I have decided to assume the initiative to reach an agreement with the congress of the republic to advance the general elections.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy