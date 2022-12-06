ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 5th

By Kris Boone
 4 days ago

Warmer with some increase cloud coverage for across the area. Temperatures throughout the area this afternoon climbed up into 70s with some locations in the southwest staying a tad bit cooler in the 60s. Temperatures overnight will stay fairly comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Some isolated rain showers will begin to move into the region late on Tuesday and throughout the day on Wednesday from the southwest. Temperatures will remain still in the 70s as these showers will not be associated with any significant frontal system. Rain totals not expected exceed half an inch for those lucky enough to get rain.

The generally quiet pattern will persist through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend, with afternoon high cooling off into the 60s as the upper level ridge slides off to the east.

