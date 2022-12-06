Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
VIDEO - Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Law enforcement raid nets drug arrest
On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 detectives with the Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants at J6 Tobacco & Wireless located at 601 John Small Avenue in Washington, NC. A second search warrant was executed at a residence in Pitt County by Pitt...
NC trooper praised after family credits him with saving baby's life
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina state trooper is being called a hero for saving a 9-week-old baby's life. Derrick Stroud said he drove nearly 100 miles per hour to take his 9-week old daughter, Amelia, from their home in Kinston to ECU health in Greenville. Stroud says...
WITN
Kinston to hold community forum on crime and violence
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina city will hold a community forum next week in hopes of curbing recent crime and violence. Kinston will hold the forum on Thursday, December 15 at The Gate on East Gordon Street starting at 6:00 p.m. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were...
WITN
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges. Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue. A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies...
WITN
Road delays in Havelock this weekend
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic alert for you this weekend that could cause some delays in Havelock. N.C. Department of Transportation says part of U.S. 70 will be closed Friday night through Monday morning. The left lane in both directions at Hickman Hill Loop will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
WITN
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
WITN
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
NC armed drug dealer busted for trafficking operation with 9 minor children at home
A U.S. District Judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence to Dwayne Dantel Thomas, 43, of Greenville for his at-home drug trafficking operation.
WITN
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
WITN
Kinston Police investigate shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting. Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.
WITN
New Bern police welcome K9 Chase
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has added a new member to its team. The department says it is proud to welcome 2-year-old Chase, a Belgian malinois. Chase has partnered up with Officer Collins as one of five K9 teams in the department. “Our team evaluated...
neusenews.com
Officials Took their Oath in Jones County On Monday
On Monday, during the Jones County Commissioner’s meeting, a swearing in ceremony was held for the commissioners elected in the 2022 midterm election. Charlie Dunn, Jr (Commissioner District 1) , James Harper (Commissioner District ), April Philyaw Aycock (Commissioner District 3), Sondra Ipock Riggs (Commissioner District 4), Frank Emory (Commissioner District 5), Mike Haddock (Commissioner District 6) and Charlie Gray (Commissioner District 7) were sworn in by Susan Gray, Register of Deeds.
Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
wcti12.com
QVC distribution center fire cause listed as undetermined
CHARLOTTE, Mecklenburg County — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with multiple local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a major fire at a QVC distribution center in North Carolina is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation, a team of...
Comments / 0