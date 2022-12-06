Read full article on original website
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
‘It’s disturbing to think about.’ Little Rock School Board agrees to pay $250k ransom to hackers
The Little Rock School Board publicly voted to approve a $250,000 ransom payment to hackers who breached the district's system, holding critical information hostage.
Pine Bluff School District will soon have local control again
PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — The Pine Bluff School District is one step closer to local control once again. On Thursday, the Arkansas Board of Education voted for a new board to take over. It will comprise local community members to decide the future of the district. The school district...
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
School officials: Bullets found in bathroom at Don R. Roberts Elementary School
School officials at Don R. Roberts Elementary School said that bullets were found inside the school Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas hoping incentives help with law enforcement shortage
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies across the country have been facing staffing shortages and it's something that the departments here in Central Arkansas have been dealing with too. "We've got to do something to change our way of thinking and to let people let officers know,...
Parents of 14-year-old White County run away teen looking for answers
December 12th will make a month since 14-year-old Raynee Massey ran away from home on Honeysuckle Rd in Bald Knob.
Two arrested in connection to North Little Rock death
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in North Little Rock have arrested two people in connection to a death that happened on Nov. 5. Officers reportedly found 31-year-old Kneco Jones dead on the ground near the 2000 block of Allen. It was later determined that Jones was hit by a car.
KATV
Half a million dollars from Little Rock City budget to go to an ambassador program
The City of Little rock passed a resolution on Tuesday to allocate half a million dollars of the city budget toward an ambassador program. In an email addressed to the mayor, city board and city manager, provided to KATV News, more than 30 businesses downtown championed funding for the ambassador program.
Little Rock police identify victim of deadly Tuesday shooting as teen
The Little Rock Police Department has released additional information on a Tuesday afternoon shooting death in west Little Rock.
Little Rock police report homicide in west Little Rock
Little Rock Police Department dispatch logs show officers are currently responding to a report of shots fired at 11400 Markham. The call to dispatch was made at 12:47 p.m.
Little Rock man accuses Pulaski County Deputy of taking no action in recent shooting
A Little Rock man is pushing for action after he said a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy took no action in a recent shooting.
‘We thought somebody had a jackhammer’ Community reacts to shooting in west Little Rock
Members of the community said they are shaken after a homicide that happened in the middle of the day Tuesday in west Little Rock.
Robberies in Conway decreased by half this year despite rise in homicides
CONWAY, Ark. — New reports from Conway police showed that there have been seven homicides in the city this year— which comes after zero murders last year. City officials explained that people should still feel safe in their city, and there's a lot more to security than just a single statistic.
‘I just wish he was here’ Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in west Little Rock honors his life and searches for answers
Loved ones and family members are pleading to the public for information after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in west Little Rock.
North Little Rock residents to receive new trash containers
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new trash containers and side-loading sanitation trucks starting Monday, December 12. North Little Rock residents have already begun receiving their new containers and will continue to receive them throughout the week. To prepare for the...
LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.
Coy’s Southern Eats stops by Arkansas Today
Clay Caffey and Tracy Manning Brown stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about Coy's Southern Eats.
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
Little Rock family urges for public to help find loved one
A Little Rock family says it's been almost a week since they last saw their loved one and now they're asking for help in finding 64-year-old Larry Stewart.
Majority of incumbents lose in Pulaski County runoff mayoral elections
Several cities in Pulaski County will have new faces in the mayor’s offices in January after the Dec. 6 runoffs.
