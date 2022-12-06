ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

Recounts in Alaska Senate, House races reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts of two Alaska state races have affirmed the winners. A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race has reaffirmed Republican former Sen. Cathy Giessel as the winner. The recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the request of Democrat Roselynn Cacy,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskabeacon.com

Alaska will recount seven-vote margin in state House race, plus a close Senate finish

The Alaska Division of Elections will recount two close finishes from the November general election beginning Wednesday in Juneau. Denny Wells, the Democratic candidate for House District 15 in Anchorage, requested a recount of his seven-vote loss to Republican incumbent Rep. Tom McKay, and Roselynn Cacy, the Democratic candidate for Senate District E in South Anchorage, requested a recount of her ranked choice loss to Republicans Roger Holland and Cathy Giessel.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races

ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election

Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact the USPS to find out why […] The post Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Arizona certifies midterm election results

Arizona officials certified the 2022 midterm election results on Monday, formally making Democrat Katie Hobbs the next governor and Democrat Adrian Fontes the next secretary of state. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will also get a full six-year term in the Senate, after serving in the Senate the last two years....
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong

Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AOL Corp

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

In this combination of photos Arizona gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS televised debate on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix and Democrat Katie Hobbs smiles prior to a televised interview in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2022. Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, Dec. 5, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
ARIZONA STATE
radiokenai.com

M/V Tazlina Will Sail Northern Panhandle Route During January and February 2023

The M/V Tazlina will provide service in January and February 2023, and bookings are now available for communities including Angoon, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines, and Skagway. The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) will operate the Tazlina four days each week between January 12 and February 26, while the M/V LeConte is offline for its annual overhaul and recertification.
HAINES, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across...
ALASKA STATE

