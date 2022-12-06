Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact the USPS to find out why […] The post Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO