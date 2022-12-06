ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Man recording drug users attacked with pepper spray

By Shaul Turner
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSkC_0jYfceMb00

DENVER (KDVR) — A man captured open drug use and fighting on video on the 16th Street Mall, raising concerns about safety measures during the holiday season.

Jimmy, who does not want to use his last name, told FOX31 he enjoys the festive beauty of the 16th Street Mall during the holidays.

“They got the skating rink downtown and all of the attractions,” he said.

Jimmy said that’s why he was saddened to witness a man smoking a toxic substance in the back of the Free MallRide bus.

“Right when I went to get on, this guy’s lighting up a piece of tin foil,” he said.

45 pounds of fentanyl-cocaine packs seized in Longmont

Jimmy complained to the driver, who he said was quick to address the matter. But when he stepped off the bus, he later encountered more drug use near Court Place.

“These guys blew a cloud of smoke. I told them, ‘Hey man, I’m breathing that in,’ and they started cussing at me, they were threatening me and told me to leave,” he said.

When Jimmy took out his cell phone to record the activity, things escalated.

“They got pepper spray, bear spray, and they sprayed it, but the wind had blew it back on them,” he said.

RTD records dozens of assaults on transit routes

The Problem Solvers found RTD documented at least 178 passenger reports of assault or injury during 2021 and the first two months of 2022.

More than a third of documented incidents occurred on Colfax Avenue routes. The Free MallRide had the second-highest number of incidents in 2020, with 18 actually reported.

RTD told FOX31 they are working closely with the Denver Police Department to ensure the safety of riders and those near RTD platforms. Patrols have been increased in all areas.

Flu activity in Colorado among the nation’s highest

Anyone who witnesses illegal or disruptive activity should contact transit police. The Transit Watch App allows citizens to make anonymous reports and upload pictures or videos.

Crime should be reported to Denver Police. Call 911 for emergencies.

It is important to use common sense in any area of the city. Avoid walking alone, secure your belongings and lock your car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 55

Kelleisha Butler
3d ago

it's truly sad because I'm a chef a cook it's my life and I won't even take a new job downtown. I haven't been down there in two years!!! I have an 12 year old daughter I won't take her down there even in daytimemy fate nights with my husband are unsafe. Denver is slacking in everything now. I grew up here and I want to leave. a swamp full of gators is safer than here. step it up Colorado I was proud but no more

Reply(5)
9
Vanessa Monique
3d ago

he is right too....there are family's and kids around. they should at least go in an alley. wtf. where are the police????

Reply(3)
5
Susan Derrick
3d ago

How can you avoid the area when you live in downtown. I've lived downtown for 2 years now and it's only getting worse and the police don't do anything about it I go to Walgreens on the 16th Street Mall to get my medicine and it's not safe at all and there's police station in side and outside of the store but they still do there drugs right in front of them I've saw them shooting up, smoking on foils, even selling the drugs right there and the police don't do anything. To me if they don't step up and start doing something then downtown is only going to get even worse than it is now

Reply(4)
3
Related
CBS Denver

'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack

Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court

One suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street appeared in court on Thursday. Dexter Martinez is facing more than 30 counts in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of one person left five others injured on Nov. 1. Martinez, 24, was arrested last month in Denver. Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue. The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.Police...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy