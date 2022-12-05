Penne for your Thoughts: Wendy’s new Peppermint Frosty doesn’t quite put a pep in our holiday step

Read full article on original website
All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert
Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's! All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year. The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and...
McDonald’s Is Debuting A Brand New McFlurry Flavor For The Holidays—And It’s Not Peppermint
McDonald’s is gearing up for the upcoming wintry holiday season with the help of a brand new, limited-time McFlurry flavor. The sweet treat hitting the menu is the Oreo Fudge McFlurry, which will satisfy cookie and chocolate fans alike, and that’s not all. The fast food giant is...
Aldi Dropped 2 Winter Ice Cream Flavors: Peppermint And Hot Cocoa
You might think of ice cream as a summer treat — after all, it's the best way to cool off on a hot sunny day. But it turns out that plenty of people enjoy ice cream year-round. In fact, a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted in July found that 74% of them will indulge in this frozen dessert any month of the year. So it should come as no surprise that many brands have come out with new varieties all year, even in winter. Think seasonal holiday ice cream flavors galore. There's the Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream (which features bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies) or the limited-edition Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars.
Cold Stone Creamery Welcomes New 'Winter Wonderful' Holiday Flavors
Cold Stone Creamery has launched two festive flavors just in time for the holiday season: Snickerdoodle Cookie Ice Cream and Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream. The new flavors are now available as individual scoops and as a part of Cold Stone's Creations and ice cream cakes, per a recent press release.
Peeps brings back nostalgic holiday favorites just in time for Christmas and they’re not all shaped like little chicks
PEEPS has announced the return of seasonal-inspired shapes and nostalgic flavors of their iconic marshmallows to retailers. The marshmallow candies will be available in a variety of flavors and several different stores. "Celebrate the holidays with the sweet shapes and festive flavors of Peeps Marshmallow," Peeps stated in an official...
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Trader Joe's Has So Many New Winter Products That I Actually Can't Contain Myself (So Here's What To Grab From The Shelves)
I'm pretty sure this is tastiest season yet at Trader Joe's.
The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year
When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Aldi Just Put Hot Cocoa Pillsbury Rolls On Shelves
Aldi is a great store to stock up on unique food items that can't be found at any old run-of-the-mill grocery chain. Some of the tried and true classics, like its Friendly Farms Whole Milk Greek Yogurt and Simply Nature Organic Peanut Butter often appear on "best items" lists (per Cooking Light). While Aldi has great finds year-round, the seasonal items are where the store really steps up its game.
Trader Joe's Frozen Croissants, Ranked
The French are spoiled. Walk down any street corner in France, and you'll stumble upon an independent bakery selling flaky, buttery crescent-shaped gems for pocket change. In the U.S., most people have two choices: Either buy a croissant from a chain such as Starbucks (terrible), or find some posh bakery called C’est La Vie that charges $8 for a madeleine (equally terrible). There is a third, often-overlooked option in frozen grocery store croissants: Trader Joe’s frozen versions, which superfans of the store, at least, regularly praise. I tasted all three Trader Joe’s frozen varieties to see if they’d scratch my croissant itch. Here they are, ranked.
Christmas cookies traditions, and yummy gifts to give
Happy Thursday, everyone, and welcome back! This time of year has me thinking about Christmas cookies. I grew up making sugar cookies, which were cut with special Christmas cookie cutters that had imprints of Santa Claus, Rudolph, stockings and ornaments. We decorated them with red and green sprinkles and colored nonpareils, and all these years later, I can still remember how they tasted. ...
Costco is Selling Mrs. Fields Cookie Dough That Comes with 4 Different Flavors of Cookie Dough
It is officially the season for baking and if you need a little motivation, head to Costco!. Costco is currently selling Mrs. Fields Cookie Dough that comes with 4 different flavors of cookie dough. Basically, it’s so easy to make delicious cookies so you don’t have an excuse not to!...
Get festive during your grocery trip and pick up the 8 best holiday snacks at Aldi
It's officially December! Those who may have been hesitant to swing into full-fledged holiday fever in October or November are now capitulating to festive desire with aplomb. From baking and movie-watching to gift wrapping and hours upon hours of holiday tunes, we have entered the height of the season. If,...
Grab a square and enjoy…It’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day!
Creamy or crunchy, it doesn’t really matter, enjoy a favorite peanut butter treat. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it’s National Peanut Butter Fudge Day and for many people the sweet dessert brings back lots of good memories. My grandmother’s kitchen would almost always include a dish of peanut butter fudge growing up and it was always delicious, but if you ever wondered where it originated from, here’s some information.
52 best Christmas cake ideas for the sweetest holiday
Don't let classic Christmas cookies steal all the thunder at the holiday table this year. A festive cake is the perfect way to wow guests and impress family members this season. One of the best things about cakes is that they're incredibly versatile and thereby fulfill a host of celebratory events from birthdays to Christmas.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Running To Grab Its Returning Candy Cane Green Tea
There's no such thing as too much holiday spirit, right? With only a few weeks left until December 25, people are covering their homes with twinkling lights and poinsettias, playing Christmas albums on a loop, and guzzling down Starbucks' Peppermint Mochas. While the Peppermint Mocha may be Starbucks' flagship festive drink this time of year (according to Starbucks Stories & News, it's been on the menu for 20 years), don't sleep on the holiday drinks from Starbucks' secret menu you can order year-round.
40 easy Christmas treats for seasonal snacking
Looking for some easy, festive treats for the holiday? These Christmas snacks, sweets and munchies are perfect for any sized-gathering throughout the season. If you're hosting a Christmas party with friends and family, opt for some fun treats to platter up for dessert or to keep around for whole evening. Homemade candies, truffles, pralines and peppermint bark are always a hit for the holiday. Plus, thrown them into a tin for a cookie swap, and you've got yourself an original collection of Christmas cookies and sweets. Spending the night catching up on your favorite Christmas movies? Indulge in some irresistible Mexican eats like Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas Eve, masala-dusted popcorn, Anthony Contrino's twist on pizza or even some homemade chips and dip. Because who doesn't love a "Gilmore Girls"-style movie-snack fest during the winter season.
This Easy 3-Ingredient Hot Cocoa Dip Is Love at First Bite
It’s officially the holiday season! And with nonstop parties, celebrations and events filling up your calendar, it can be hard to think of new recipes to bring to potlucks and dinner parties. We know this time of year can be busy for everyone, and it’s hard to fit in cooking and baking with everything else going on.
