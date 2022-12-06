Read full article on original website
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
KEYC
Kern Bridge placement to cost over 3.8 million dollars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “With this link in place, it allows you to go from Minneopa State Park to the city of Faribault on a bike trail... 60 miles I’m guessing 50-60 miles of unbroken bike trails.” Michael Mccarty, Assistant City Engineer for Mankato said. Mccarty said...
KEYC
For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture discovered the infested trees as part of a routine tree survey. Mankato and North Mankato have been pre-emptively removing ash trees since August. EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree...
fox9.com
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
KEYC
MCHS recognized for maternity care
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence and took her biological son. Plunkett has no parental rights to the child.
KEYC
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chanhassen
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The holidays may be brighter for whomever purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Chanhassen, Minn. The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Cub Foods, 7900 Market Blvd. in Chanhassen. The winning ticket matched every number except for the Powerball number. The winning numbers for the Dec. 7 drawing were: 6-28-44-59-60, and the Powerball number was 21.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
KEYC
With a grain of salt: an age-old process that promotes health
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s an age-old practice that offers profound health. Salt therapy is among today’s biggest spa and wellness trends. From reducing stress and the effects of respiratory (colds, bronchitis, asthma, etc.) and skin conditions (psoriasis and eczema) salt therapy is a natural wellness approach that has been embraced worldwide. Kelsey and Lisa visited with Gari Jo Jordan of Body Concepts, a local spa at 1615 N. Riverfront Dr. in Mankato, to learn more about what The Salt Room has to offer!
KEYC
Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and...
steeledodgenews.com
‘Matson Strong’ still on display, 3 years later
To hear the story of Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head nearly three years ago, it would seem nothing can stop the forward progress he and his family continue to make. Except a winter storm. Last week’s snow, wind and low temps prevented Matson...
KEYC
Drive-thru toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots this starts this weekend
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting tomorrow, and continuing through Dec. 13, the community is asked to bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the Store-It facility located at 2015 Bassett Drive in Mankato. The toy drive will open for donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The covered bay will be...
voiceofalexandria.com
3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say
Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday morning, authorities reported. The Watertown fire and police departments and the State Fire Marshall are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, the Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
KEYC
A Mankato quilting guild hands out homemade quilts for veterans today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Deep Valley Quilters meets once a month to encourage the art of quilting and to sew for local service members. Today, 12 veterans received quilts from the group, with the help of the Minnesota Valley Action Council for veterans. Five of the 12 members...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
steeledodgenews.com
Drug court grad ready to write the next chapter
The goal of the Steele-Waseca Drug Court is opportunity. When it was formed in July 2014, “we knew that if we tried to work a little bit different, maybe we could keep these people out of the system,” said Nicole Grams, SWDC Coordinator. “Maybe we can get these...
KEYC
Remains identified from burnt-up vehicle in Renville county
According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location.
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
KEYC
State flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence and took her biological son. Plunkett has no parental rights to the child. A few MCHS hospitals, including one in Mankato, received "High Performing" in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals for Maternity Care" list for 2022-2023.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Comments