$20,000 reward offered in bystander's killing
A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather and injured three others. It's now been unsolved for more than a year, but new video shows a suspected vehicle. Talya Cunningham reports.
Overnight standoff ends peacefully in northeast Denver
An overnight police standoff in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood has ended.
Newly arrived migrants to Denver speak
Denver is accommodating more than 100 migrants who arrived in Denver this week, and now some are have spoken out. Rogelio Mares reports.
Guns seized from Club Q suspect in 2021 arrest
Law enforcement says the weapons seized from the Club Q shooting suspect after a 2021 bomb threat arrest were never returned. Joshua Short reports.
Club Q shooting suspect's 2021 case unsealed
Documents were unsealed detailing a past bomb threat case involving Anderson Aldrich in June 2021. Nicole Fierro reports.
Denver is preparing for waves of more migrants
An influx of migrants from South and Central America has appeared in Denver. Vicente Arenas reports.
$353 million awarded in DUI killing of pro cyclist Gwen Inglis
A Jefferson County jury has awarded $353 million in damages to the Estate of Gwen Inglis and her husband Michael after the pro cyclist was hit and killed by an impaired driver last year. Carly Moore reports.
Mild and sunny weekend
Conditions will be mild and pleasant this weekend before the next snowstorm comes through the state.
Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight
A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports.
Denver weather: Seasonal, sunny Friday
Mostly sunny skies are across Denver for Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 40s. The weekend ahead is even nicer with warmer temperatures on Sunday. Travis Michels forecasts.
Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward
A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women's dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.
What's the future of the Colorado GOP?
On "Colorado Point of View" this Sunday, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown talks about her future and the future of the Republican party in the state.
Arrest document unsealed in Club Q shooting
FOX31 legal expert Christopher Decker discusses the document that details the initial police account of the night of the Club Q shooting.
Outdoor Colorado: Colorado National Guard bagpiper
Master Sgt. Jim DeGeorge plays the bagpipes to honor the fallen. Dan Daru reports.
Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft
Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
100 migrants arrived in Denver by bus, prompting city to activate an emergency shelter
Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The group arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned recreation center to house the migrants.
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
Person of interest wanted in Commerce City homicide
Police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest believed to be connected to a deadly Tuesday night shooting.
Could animal crossings help stop wildlife collisions?
If you've driven enough miles on Colorado roads, chances are you've had a close call with wildlife. Could animal crossings help reduce the dangers of a collision? Evan Kruegel reports.
