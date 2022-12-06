Read full article on original website
Related
wjbc.com
Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic
BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 7, 2022
(25 News Now) - A top 10 opponent was at Peoria Notre Dame on Wednesday night. Class 2A No. 10 Rockford Lutheran entered The Kitchen and knocked off the Irish 63-49. Elsewhere in high school hoops, Pekin beat Delavan 64-41 while Elmwood topped Galva 74-24 to move to 7-1 on the season. In girls hoops news, Morton’s Tatym Lamprecht officially put pen to paper and signed with ICC on Wednesday afternoon.
25newsnow.com
IHSA State Football Finals to bring thousands of spectators, millions of dollars to Twin Cities
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Years in the making, the Illinois High School Association State Football Finals are headed back to Normal’s Hancock Stadium, and with it they bring a huge boon for the local economy. Illinois State University won the five-year contract, beating out other cities like Champaign...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Notre Dame’s Mya Wardle takes home 25 Sports Athlete of the Week
(25 News Now) - Peoria Notre Dame junior guard Mya Wardle posted a 13-point, 11-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in the Irish’s win over state-ranked Peoria High last week. She fills up the stat sheet but the junior is more interested in filling up the win column. For her terrific outing against Peoria High and her winning attitude, Wardle has been named the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week.
25newsnow.com
IHSA, Illinois State both excited to have state football finals back in Normal
(25 News Now) - The state football finals are officially headed back to Normal. Illinois State’s Hancock Stadium will host the state championship games from 2023-2027 per a new contract with the IHSA and both sides are very excited to bring the state finals back to the Twin Cities.
25newsnow.com
IHSA football state finals return to Illinois State University next season
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Illinois State University has been selected as the final host site for the Illinois High School Association football finals for the 2023-2027 seasons. ISU’s Hancock Stadium hosted the inaugural state finals in football in 1974 and has hosted over 100 IHSA Football State Championship games between 1974 and 1998.
25newsnow.com
Sandage’s big night propels ISU to 87-81 win over Eastern Michigan
(25 News Now) - Illinois State won its second straight game on Wednesday night with an 87-81win against Eastern Michigan at CEFCU Arena. Bloomington High School grad Colton Sandage led the Redbirds with an ISU career-high 28 points. Kendall Lewis put up a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. The Redbirds now turn their attention to an exciting matchup on Saturday. They’re set to host SIU-Edwardsville at Horton Fieldhouse at 3 p.m.
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
25newsnow.com
Portion of West Camp to be closed Monday for permanent road repair
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A portion of eastbound West Camp Street between Main Street and Mach Drive in East Peoria will be closed Monday from 7-3 p.m. The City of East Peoria says crews will make permanent road repairs in the area of a previously repaired water main break on November 29.
CWLP: Power restored after brief outage
Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
25newsnow.com
Closed portion of Glen Avenue reopening beginning Dec. 9 for winter
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The closed portion of Glen Avenue in Peoria is reopening Friday - through the spring of 2023. The City of Peoria says construction on West Glen Avenue between Knoxville Avenue and North Sheridan Road will stop during the winter months, due to colder temperatures and the increased risk of inclement weather.
Central Illinois Proud
Road closure in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– The 2000 block of Peoria has been shut down for an incident by the Peoria Fire Department.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Miller Park Zoo is inviting the community to come see the zoo decorated for the holidays. People can enjoy activities, local vendors and see Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying the decorated zoo. Participants...
Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital. Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family. “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
wcbu.org
Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on
Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
illinoisstate.edu
Asset manager: College of Business prepared State Farm CFO Jon Farney ’93
Jon Farney ’93 first walked into State Farm’s corporate headquarters nearly 30 years ago, an eager 22-year-old intern wanting to make a positive impression and maybe even land a full-time job with Bloomington-Normal’s largest employer. “I did the internship at State Farm in January and February my...
wlds.com
Riverton Man Arrested For Petersburg Robberies
U.S. Marshals apprehended a Sangamon County man on Monday in relation to a month long investigation into a burglary out of rural Petersburg. On November 15th at 1:47AM, Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at the Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg. While en route, deputies encountered a vehicle they believed to be occupied by the suspects of the burglary. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle refused to stop and fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle into the City of Springfield with the assistance of multiple Sangamon County law enforcement agencies. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 2600 block of South College Street in Springfield and the occupants fled the scene on foot. Attempts to locate the suspects were unsuccessful. However, evidence from the suspect vehicle was obtained.
25newsnow.com
Rain returns late tomorrow
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Tomorrow will be the first of a few rain chances in our forecast over the next 7-10 days. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year, but colder weather is expected to return for the second half of next week. This Evening and Tonight:
Comments / 0