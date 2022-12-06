ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Central Texas organization seeks volunteers to sponsor homeless youth

By Andrew Lamparski
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRgmH_0jYfbtK300

A Central Texas organization is looking for sponsors to provide holiday gifts to unhoused youth this December.

The Heart of Texas Youth Homeless Demonstration Project (YHDP), a part of the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, is entering its second year of providing essential gifts to teens and young adults in need.

Natalie McClure, lead peer support specialist for YHDP, is spearheading the project.

"We're moving a lot of youth in and you have to understand, they're going from homelessness to being housed, so they have nothing, essentially," McClure said.

The program has collected wish lists from roughly 90 youth. About 45 of them had sponsors as of Monday afternoon.

Common wish list items include clothing, kitchen essentials, and cleaning supplies.

McClure herself was homeless for about a decade and now advocates for others struggling with housing insecurity. She said the holidays are especially difficult for homeless youth.

"I spent ten years homeless. I think the generosity of people around the holidays is just amazing," she said. "Now being on this side ... there's joy to be experienced over here to give back to the youth."

Nicole Wiscombe, director at YHDP, said over the last three years, the organization has expanded to help more and more homeless teens and young adults.

"For the past year, we've averaged about 75 youth throughout the entire year," Wiscombe said. "Even as youth get housed and moved on, new youth move in."

To sponsor a homeless teen or young adult, you can contact McClure via phone at (430) 333-0512 or via email at Natalie.Mcclure@hotrmhmr.org. You can also visit the Dobey Drop-In Center, located at 2111 Austin Ave. in Waco for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Fourth man arrested in shootout at Kate Ross

A fourth person has been arrested in a June 12 shootout at the Kate Ross Homes that police have said put children in harm’s way. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrin Jamar Archibald last week on two third-degree felony charges of deadly conduct. Waco police arrested Archibald on...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen police identify woman struck, killed by vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Tatiana Monae Mathis, 23, as the woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Monday, Dec. 5. The woman was reportedly crossing the 100 block of W Elms Road at about 7:20 p.m. when she was struck. The preliminary investigation revealed...
KILLEEN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Escaped Fugitive is December Top 10 Most Wanted

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Bandon Wayne Hogan is December's Featured Fugitive. His reward is increased to $6,000 for this month if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Collision kills Copperas Cove man

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night vehicle accident in Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. to the 300 block of Summers Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who was involved in a motorcycle collision. He had life threatening injuries.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Homeless man survives after getting hit by a train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday, around 2:15 a.m. a train hit a homeless man trespassing on the train tracks near the AMC 16 on Franklin and Valley Mills Drive. According to Cierra Shipley, with Waco PD, the man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Person wanted in Temple Lowe's theft, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department needs your help in finding the individual they believe stole from Lowe's Home Improvement back in October. Police say the individual, pictured below, stole from the store on Oct. 10. Details about what was stolen or the value weren't released. If you...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy