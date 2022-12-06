Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Maxtivity staging New Year’s Eve mystery adventure, art auction
Maxtivity, the Philomath-based nonprofit arts and crafts creative space, is working toward bringing in the new year on a high note by hosting a fundraiser at Philomath Museum that features a live-action role-playing mystery adventure and an art auction. Staged in conjunction with Conundrum House, the event entitled “Hayter Art...
philomathnews.com
U.S. Marines veteran receives Quilt of Valor during surprise presentation
Standing at the front of the room on Wednesday during a Quilts of Valor presentation in his honor, 92-year-old Marine Corps veteran David Bagley got choked up. “It was when I saw those two Marines in their dress blues — that’s my uniform,” Bagley said. “It brought back flashes of memories and all the happy times. Like I was just telling someone, you forget the bad stuff, you just remember the good, so I’ll take it at that.”
hh-today.com
A chance to learn something, destroyed!
For eight years people ambling along the Crox Creek Path in Albany have been able to read about the history of the area and the creekside land restoration project there. Until now. My Wednesday bike ride took me along the path, and when I saw the sign I stopped and...
KTVL
Springfield now requiring registration of RVs providing temporary housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield announced it will now require private property owners hosting RVs on their property to register with the city in order for the city "to evaluate the need for this kind of temporary housing". The registration is free and includes providing contact information...
klcc.org
Ahead of next cold snap, Egan Warming Centers make urgent call for more volunteers
Volunteers are still being sought for a network of warming sites for the unhoused across Eugene-Springfield. The early and intense cold snaps seen across the South Willamette Valley have taken many Oregonians off-guard, including those who help homeless people find shelter. “Here it is barely into December and we’ve already...
philomathnews.com
Help wanted: Neighbors helping neighbors in times of need
The feeling of satisfaction is real for Philomath Fire & Rescue volunteers. A dad shares his appreciation for how medics helped his 5-year-old following a bicycle accident. A wife brings in a platter of cookies to the fire station after a lifesaving response to her husband’s cardiac arrest. A young couple loses their home to a fire and drops to their knees with joy after discovering that their aging black lab had been rescued.
kptv.com
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A family’s search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County. On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family...
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
yachatsnews.com
Three retired Marines walking across U.S. are nearing the end of their 3,365 mile journey, reaching Newport next week
Three retired U.S. Marines walking across the country are making their way across the last two mountain ranges and nearing the end of their 3,365-mile journey next week in Newport. The trio — Justin LeHew, Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer and Ray Shinohara — is called the “Long Road Team.”...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
Lebanon-Express
'Nasty mess' in Lebanon gets county cleanup
County roads and trash hauling crews filled more than 160 cubic yards worth of dumpsters with clothes, furniture and kitchen trash Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Lebanon. Linn County sometimes has to order the forced cleaning of a property or demand the owner of a house abate a public nuisance.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
philomathnews.com
Mount Union Stories: Rosa A. Nichols (1845-1915)
Published as it appeared on Oct. 22, 1915, in the Weekly (Corvallis) Gazette-Times, Page 4, Column 4. Mrs. Geo. H. Nicholls, aged 70 years, 6 months, 25 days, a former well known resident of this county, died at her home in Eugene at 12 o’clock noon, yesterday, after an illness of several months. She is survived by her husband, three daughters, Mrs. L.R. Wilson, of Portland; Mrs. A.M. Roberts, of Elmira, and Mrs. Arthur Shouse, of Eugene, and one brother, John Rickard, of Corvallis. The funeral will be held from the Gordon and Veatch chapel in Eugene at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, and the remains will be shipped to Corvallis on the train leaving Eugene at 11:17 a.m. Interment will be made in Newton cemetery. Mrs. Nicholls resided in Corvallis a number of years and had numerous friends here who will learn of her demise with sincere regret.
Lebanon-Express
Linn Co. cleans up ‘hazard’ Lebanon property
No one claimed the house on the corner of a dead-end street in Lebanon after its owner died in 2018 and didn't leave a will. Clothes, furniture, kitchen trash and other household objects built up at the property before Linn County deemed the residence a hazard. County crews removed at...
yachatsnews.com
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
klcc.org
Newport considers whether to pay its city council members
The city of Newport is considering whether its city council members should be paid a stipend. The current city council isn’t legally allowed to vote to pay themselves, but they could vote for a stipend to take effect after the next election. Or, they could send the question to Newport voters.
kptv.com
2 hurt after shooting in Salem grocery store parking lot
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in Salem Tuesday night. At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Winco, located 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast, after a witness reported a person in a vehicle fired shots at people in another vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.
kezi.com
UO alum missing in Mexico; friends and family speak out
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's become a desperate search for the friends and family of a University of Oregon alumna after she went missing in Mexico late last month. Monica De Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico.
kptv.com
Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
yachatsnews.com
Family’s fight over control of large Waldport concrete company ends up in court — and with judge’s restraining order
WALDPORT – A company that supplies much of the concrete in Lincoln County is embroiled in a bitter family dispute over its operation and ownership, leading to a judge’s temporary restraining order to prevent any sale, lease or disposal of its assets. The fight is over the operation...
