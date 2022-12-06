Published as it appeared on Oct. 22, 1915, in the Weekly (Corvallis) Gazette-Times, Page 4, Column 4. Mrs. Geo. H. Nicholls, aged 70 years, 6 months, 25 days, a former well known resident of this county, died at her home in Eugene at 12 o’clock noon, yesterday, after an illness of several months. She is survived by her husband, three daughters, Mrs. L.R. Wilson, of Portland; Mrs. A.M. Roberts, of Elmira, and Mrs. Arthur Shouse, of Eugene, and one brother, John Rickard, of Corvallis. The funeral will be held from the Gordon and Veatch chapel in Eugene at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, and the remains will be shipped to Corvallis on the train leaving Eugene at 11:17 a.m. Interment will be made in Newton cemetery. Mrs. Nicholls resided in Corvallis a number of years and had numerous friends here who will learn of her demise with sincere regret.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO