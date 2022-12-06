Effective: 2022-12-09 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk AREAS OF DENSE FOG TONIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING Locally dense fog has developed across portions of the area this evening. Locally dense fog could drop visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, through Saturday morning. This would result in hazardous driving conditions. Use extra caution if traveling in the region tonight and Saturday morning. Allow extra travel time and stopping distance between vehicles. Use your low beam headlights and fog lamps. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO