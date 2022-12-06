Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk AREAS OF DENSE FOG TONIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING Locally dense fog has developed across portions of the area this evening. Locally dense fog could drop visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, through Saturday morning. This would result in hazardous driving conditions. Use extra caution if traveling in the region tonight and Saturday morning. Allow extra travel time and stopping distance between vehicles. Use your low beam headlights and fog lamps. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
Comments / 0