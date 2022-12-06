What's happening with Bloomington area teams, Dec. 5-10

Thursday, Dec. 8

Wrestling

EDGEWOOD 56, GREENCASTLE 21: Mustangs pick up win, collecting five pins. Edgewood winners — 113: John Orman p. Anthony Peters, :30; 132: Landon Clement p. Cooper Robinson, 1:49; 138: Joel Silvernail p. Bowser , 5:41; 145: Cash Turner p. Josh Jordan, 1:05; 152: Michael Neidigh p. Tyler Sandusty, 1:31; 160: Masen Cornwell by inj default over Chase Carrington; 170: Christian Couch d. Chris Olson, 10-5; 182: Simeon Venegas won by forfeit; 195: Braden Hubbell won by forfeit; 220: Trenton Fender d. Ryan Beachamp, 5-2. Complete results at trackwrestling.com

BLOOMINGTON NORTH 45, BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE 33: Cougars get dual win at home.

Girls' basketball

CENTER GROVE 54, BLOOMINGTON 35: Panthers go on the road and Trojans show why they're the sectional favorites, burying South with a 36-12 run. Carlie Pedersen had 17 points for South (5-4) and Caitlin Heim 11, but the rest of the Panthers combined for just seven more points. Aubrey Annee had 17 for the Trojans (7-4) and had three teammates hit for seven or more.

Bloomington South (5-4) 10 | 2 | 10 | 13 — 35

Center Grove (7-4) 11 | 13 | 23 | 7 — 54

EASTERN GREENE 45, BLOOMFIELD 34: Keylee Hudson broke loose for 26 points as the T-Birds bounced back from two straight losses to pick up a SWIAC win. Eastern led just 20-17 at halftime before taking over in the second half. Keylyn Criger added nine points for Eastern (7-3, 2-1). Brianna Bucher had 14 points to lead the Cards (3-7, 1-2).

Bloomfield (3-7, 1-2) 6 | 11 | 8 | 9 — 34

Eastern Greene (7-3, 2-1) 9 | 11 | 13 | 12 — 45

EDGEWOOD AT SOUTH VERMILLION: Game was postponed due as injuries and illness left South Vermillion with too few players. The Wildcats (0-8) have been held under 10 points twice this year and were coming off a 73-5 beating by Northview. As of now, the Mustangs (3-7) will have a 12-day layoff before IU recruit Faith Wiseman and Indian Creek come to the Corral on Dec. 16.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Wrestling

RONCALLI 56, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 12: No. 8 Roncalli too much for Panthers. South winners were No. 7 Cam Meier d. No. 17 Peyton Schoettle, 4-0 at 106 pounds; No. 1 Delaney Ruhlman p. Grey Wiley, 1:17 at 170 and Oliver Piwoszin d. Peyton Sisk, 9-2 at 220. Complete results at trackwrestling.com

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Boys' swimming

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 110, EDGEWOOD 24 : Panthers sweep all but one event. South winners were Connor Schmeckebier (200 free), Gabe Arthur (200IM), Leo Nelson (50 free), Botund Kun (57.38 butterfly, 5:03.24 500 free), Kian Kadlec (100 free, breaststroke), Evan Witte (backstroke), 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay. Quinn Balcam won diving for Edgewood with a 196.90. Josh Kohne was second in the 50 free

Girls' swimming

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 111, EDGEWOOD 58 : Panthers win all but one event against its county rival. South winners: Kate Seidenfaden (200IM, backstroke), Lucy Tait (200 free), Penelope Paul (50 free), Jenny Chen (butterfly), Nora Nelson Laird (100 free), Coral Bumbalough (500 free), Carina Jacobson (diving with a 202.30). Edgewood's Ellie Lewis won breaststroke, while Ellie Vagades was second in the back.

Girls' basketball

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 53, MARTINSVILLE 31: Panthers had no problems with the struggling Artesians (0-9), who are off to their worst start in more than 20 years. South (5-3) up a 35-15 lead by halftime. Carlie Pedersen had 15 points, freshman Julia Lashley had a career high 12 points and Caitlin Heim added 10. South has a big trip to potential sectional foe Center Grove on Thursday. Marina Rautenkratz led Martinsville with 13 points.

Martinsville (0-9) 6 | 9 | 4 | 12 — 31

Blm. South (5-3) 15 | 20 | 11 | 7 — 53

BROWN COUNTY 47, EASTERN GREENE 44: It was a foul-fest (48 whistles) that Brown County pulled out by going 19-of-26 at the line to the T-Birds' 14-of-25. It was a tight game throughout, and the fourth began tied at 33. It slipped away as Eastern went 5-of-9 at the line in the period to BC's 6-of-8. Kenady Hudson led Eastern with 22 points while Keylee Hudson had 14, 12 in the first half, before fouling out. Eastern (6-3) is at Bloomfield on Thursday. Ava Stogsdill had 15 points for the Eagles (4-4).

Eastern Greene (6-3) 10 | 16 | 7 | 9 — 44

Brown County (4-4) 8 | 20 | 5 | 14 — 47

Monday, Dec. 6

Boys' basketball

LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 61, EMINENCE 45: Coda Snyder led the Lions (3-0) with 20 points while Cam Craft added 13 and Will Wickstrom 10 to hand the Eels (0-2) a 30th straight loss. LCA plays host to Madison Christian in a Southern Road Conference game on Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 79, INDIANAPOLIS HOMESCHOOL 55: Panthers pick up third win of season, posting most points since Jan. 15, 2021 80-53 thrashing of Columbus East, also known as the 'Joey Bomba Game.'

Girls' basketball

EMINENCE 68, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 23: Lions fall to 0-6 and will jump back into action at home on Saturday vs. Madison Christian.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: What's happening with Bloomington area teams, Dec. 5-10