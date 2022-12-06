ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wskg.org

Fracking wastewater is banned from watershed by Delaware River Basin Commission

STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA – The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that oversees drinking water quality for the watershed, voted to prohibit the discharge of wastewater from fracking operations into the region’s waterways or land. The commissioners voted 4-0, with the federal government abstaining. The commission is made up...
