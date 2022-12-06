Read full article on original website
The largest class of New York forest rangers graduated. Diversity is a work in progress
(NCPR) – The largest class of New York State Forest Rangers recently graduated in Lake Placid. The ceremony was an emotional culmination to months of training and years of determination among the new graduates. The ranger force is now larger by more than 30%, though state officials say diversifying the force is still a work in progress.
Fracking wastewater is banned from watershed by Delaware River Basin Commission
STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA – The Delaware River Basin Commission, the agency that oversees drinking water quality for the watershed, voted to prohibit the discharge of wastewater from fracking operations into the region’s waterways or land. The commissioners voted 4-0, with the federal government abstaining. The commission is made up...
