Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matthew McConaughey says, "we want Uvalde lives to matter"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
City of Uvalde Suing Over School Shooting RecordsLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Related
KENS 5
'We got zero, squat, nothing' | Uvalde Mayor frustrated as the city is denied access to critical information
UVALDE, Texas — The mayor of Uvalde is speaking out for the first time since the city filed a lawsuit against the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell. According to court documents, the city is asking a judge to force Mitchell to hand over evidence related to the shooting at Robb Elementary. Uvalde leaders would not release the material, instead handing it to an independent expert reviewing city police officer's response to the tragedy.
KSAT 12
Uvalde mayor speaks about lawsuit filed against the district attorney
UVALDE – The mayor of Uvalde is sitting down with KSAT 12 News for the first time since a lawsuit was filed by the city against the county district attorney. The lawsuit is surrounding the release of records for an independent investigation of the Uvalde Police Department. ”The DPS...
Refinery29
How 1960s Chicana Cheerleaders Led the Charge for Civil Rights In Texas
More than 50 years ago, Chicana teenager Diana Palacios wanted to be part of the cheerleading team at her high school in Crystal City, Texas. Despite having the support of the squad, Palacios was denied. The reason: The school board only allowed one Mexican-American girl on the cheerleading team at a time, and that quota had already been met.
KSAT 12
Owner seeks justice, answers after dog shot in the head with an arrow
MEDINA COUNTY – Boomer, a two-year-old German shorthaired pointer, was shot in the head with an arrow Sunday. More than 48 hours since having the arrow removed and stitched up, he’s well on his way to recovery. Ben Gomez, Boomer’s owner, said it happened near his home in...
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
KSAT 12
Reports: Uvalde County sheriff knew about Robb shooting call, diverted to other scene half-mile away
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco knew about the calls for shots fired on campus the day of the Robb Elementary shooting in which 19 students and two teachers died on May 24 but diverted to a shooting reported less than a half-mile from the school, according to a CNN report.
KSAT 12
9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
Lizzo honors slain Uvalde teacher Eva Mireles at People's Choice Awards
Lizzo brought Eva's sister on stage in an emotional moment.
fox38corpuschristi.com
REPORT: Uvalde sheriff chose to go to different crime scene as tragedy unfolded at school
UVALDE, Texas - Audio obtained by CNN shows Texas's top law enforcement agency knew children were trapped in Robb Elementary more than 30 minutes before anyone shot the gunman and rescued them. According to a CNN report, Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco chose to go to a different crime scene...
iheart.com
Border Patrol Encounters Hundreds Illegally Crossing Border Together
Border Patrol agents in South Texas are reporting an encounter with a group of more than 700-illegal immigrants on Thursday. They stopped the large group near a private ranch in the border town of Eagle Pass. Most of the illegals were single men from Central and South America, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Agents also found a dozen unaccompanied children who were along for the ride.
Texas smuggler leads DPS officers on high-speed chase, immigrants bail from vehicle in dramatic video
A Texas DPS attempting to pull over a vehicle was led on a high-speed chase before the vehicle came to a stop and nine illegal immigrants bailed out.
devinenews.com
Neighbor and passersby pull baby and mother out of fiery head-on collision
According to reports, 63-year-old Mrs. Maria Concepcion Michel lost her life in the tragic crash this past Thursday, November 29 on FM 1343 between Devine and Castroville. Two other adults were injured and transported to University Hospital (see crash report below). A woman who lives nearby says she pulled a...
Comments / 1