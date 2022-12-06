ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KENS 5

'We got zero, squat, nothing' | Uvalde Mayor frustrated as the city is denied access to critical information

UVALDE, Texas — The mayor of Uvalde is speaking out for the first time since the city filed a lawsuit against the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell. According to court documents, the city is asking a judge to force Mitchell to hand over evidence related to the shooting at Robb Elementary. Uvalde leaders would not release the material, instead handing it to an independent expert reviewing city police officer's response to the tragedy.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde mayor speaks about lawsuit filed against the district attorney

UVALDE, TX
Refinery29

How 1960s Chicana Cheerleaders Led the Charge for Civil Rights In Texas

More than 50 years ago, Chicana teenager Diana Palacios wanted to be part of the cheerleading team at her high school in Crystal City, Texas. Despite having the support of the squad, Palacios was denied. The reason: The school board only allowed one Mexican-American girl on the cheerleading team at a time, and that quota had already been met.
CRYSTAL CITY, TX
KSAT 12

9 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde police have identified nine suspects who were involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. At last check, an 18-year-old was injured but expected to recover, and a 16-year-old was critically injured in the shooting on Sept. 8. Both were being treated at a San Antonio hospital.
UVALDE, TX
iheart.com

Border Patrol Encounters Hundreds Illegally Crossing Border Together

Border Patrol agents in South Texas are reporting an encounter with a group of more than 700-illegal immigrants on Thursday. They stopped the large group near a private ranch in the border town of Eagle Pass. Most of the illegals were single men from Central and South America, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Agents also found a dozen unaccompanied children who were along for the ride.
EAGLE PASS, TX
devinenews.com

Neighbor and passersby pull baby and mother out of fiery head-on collision

According to reports, 63-year-old Mrs. Maria Concepcion Michel lost her life in the tragic crash this past Thursday, November 29 on FM 1343 between Devine and Castroville. Two other adults were injured and transported to University Hospital (see crash report below). A woman who lives nearby says she pulled a...
DEVINE, TX

