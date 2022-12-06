Los Angeles, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Los Angeles.

The New Roads High School soccer team will have a game with Brentwood School on December 06, 2022, 15:15:00. New Roads High School Brentwood School December 06, 2022 15:15:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Windward High School soccer team will have a game with Brentwood School on December 06, 2022, 15:45:00. Windward High School Brentwood School December 06, 2022 15:45:00 Middle School Girls Soccer