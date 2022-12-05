ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
towncarolina.com

June Wedding: Maddie Starks and Grant Haring

Maddie met Grant while waitressing at Sidewall Pizza in downtown Greenville. A musician, she told one of her tables she was going on a music tour soon, and when Grant overheard, he told Maddie he played guitar and asked for her number so they could “jam sometime.”. They went...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids

ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Coroner responds to crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash Saturday evening in Mauldin. The motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road according to the coroner. First responders are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored for over 1K in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said almost 1,300 customers were experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning in Laurens County. The outage was first reported around 10:10 a.m. The company said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines. The estimated time of restoration was 2:15 p.m. according […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. that a residence on the 8200 block of Robbs Avenue was on fire. According to firefighters, three people were in the house at the time of the fire and […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing child in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy