4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
towncarolina.com
June Wedding: Maddie Starks and Grant Haring
Maddie met Grant while waitressing at Sidewall Pizza in downtown Greenville. A musician, she told one of her tables she was going on a music tour soon, and when Grant overheard, he told Maddie he played guitar and asked for her number so they could “jam sometime.”. They went...
Upstate mom shared $300,000 lottery win with sons
An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.
WYFF4.com
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
1 injured in shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
Coroner responds to crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash Saturday evening in Mauldin. The motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road according to the coroner. First responders are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes […]
Power restored for over 1K in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said almost 1,300 customers were experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning in Laurens County. The outage was first reported around 10:10 a.m. The company said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines. The estimated time of restoration was 2:15 p.m. according […]
Missing 12-year-old found in Greenville
UPDATE: Police said he was found on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina toddler frees herself from locked car with mom's instructions
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood, South Carolina, 1-year-old was able to escape from a locked car herself after she was accidentally locked inside — and the moment was caught on video. Z'Naria's great-grandmother reportedly locked the car with the keys in the ignition when they stopped at a...
18-wheeler overturns on roadway in Enoree
An 18- wheeler overturned on the road in Enoree on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces passing of facility dog who made “incredible impact”
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that Vivi, one of the eight facility dogs at Prisma Health, passed away in the early morning of December 4, 2022. Officials said Vivi passed away following a battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with lymphoma on September 20, 2022, just after celebrating her 8th birthday.
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. that a residence on the 8200 block of Robbs Avenue was on fire. According to firefighters, three people were in the house at the time of the fire and […]
FOX Carolina
Police find missing child in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police have found a missing child who was last seen on Monday afternoon. Officers said 12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck ran away from League Academy on Twin Lake Road at around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Police said Tuck was found on N. Main...
FOX Carolina
Car crashes into pole, goes into park in downtown Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is responding to a crash that has caused a busy part of downtown Greenville to become congested. Police said a car crashed into power pole and went into the park at the intersection of Academy Street and Church Street. The fire...
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Spartanburg
The Spartanburg Police Department said the collision happened at the intersection of North Forest Street and West Saint John Street. Officers responded to the scene at 5:45 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
Box truck overturns on I-85N in Spartanburg Co.
A box truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
South Carolina woman charged with exploitation of nursing home resident
A Spartanburg woman was arrested and charged with the exploitation of a nursing home resident.
