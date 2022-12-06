Read full article on original website
Florida man reunited with dog lost in California 7 months ago
ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be a little early for Christmas miracles, but a man and his best friend seem to be living one. On May 22, a man named Dean Hamilton was driving through Tulare County, California, traveling for special treatment at hospitals in the state. While traveling, he was separated from his dog, Angus, also known as Goosie.
Florida lawmaker accused of fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-related loan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida lawmaker is accused of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Rep. Joseph Harding, of Williston, alleging he illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration (SBA). The indictment was announced on Wednesday by Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Dangerous rip currents at Florida beaches: Here's how to escape if you get caught in one
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Officials want you to be on high alert if you plan to head out to Central Florida's beaches this weekend. The high rip current risk continues all along the coastline. Surf is in the 4-6' range as east-northeast swell comes into the beaches. The rip currents are expected to be even stronger this weekend than they have been this week.
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
Chances increase for tropical disturbance to possibly become named storm: How it could impact Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Chances have increased for a rare December tropical disturbance to possibly become our next named storm – days after the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the area of low pressure is located several hundred miles northeast of the...
How to escape rip currents
FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says there will be dangerous rip currents at Florida's east coast beaches this weekend. If you get caught in one, here's how to get out.
Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances of developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing rapidly, now just 10% over the next five days.
TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
Holiday Lights: Check out these very merry Christmas houses in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Ditzel, Potter, and Cecchetti families.
Weather Forecast: Dec. 8, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see some pleasant weekend weather. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Holiday Lights: 3 Christmas homes you can't miss in Central Florida
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? Check out these homes around Central Florida submitted by the Harkleroad, Arnold, and June families.
