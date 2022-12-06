ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man reunited with dog lost in California 7 months ago

ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be a little early for Christmas miracles, but a man and his best friend seem to be living one. On May 22, a man named Dean Hamilton was driving through Tulare County, California, traveling for special treatment at hospitals in the state. While traveling, he was separated from his dog, Angus, also known as Goosie.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Florida lawmaker accused of fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-related loan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida lawmaker is accused of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Rep. Joseph Harding, of Williston, alleging he illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration (SBA). The indictment was announced on Wednesday by Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
How to escape rip currents

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says there will be dangerous rip currents at Florida's east coast beaches this weekend. If you get caught in one, here's how to get out.
FLORIDA STATE
Tropical disturbance to bring big swells, rip currents to Florida beaches

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A tropical disturbance that formed in the Atlantic days after hurricane season ended is expected to have some impacts on Florida beaches. An area of low pressure is located east-southeast of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says that its chances of developing into a subtropical or tropical storm are decreasing rapidly, now just 10% over the next five days.
FLORIDA STATE
TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Weather Forecast: Dec. 8, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see some pleasant weekend weather. High pressure will remain overhead which means more tranquil weather and plenty of sunshine. Highs will continue to be a bit above average in the upper 70s to low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL

