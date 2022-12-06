Read full article on original website
Board unanimously approves resolution to annex Greene Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The John Glenn School Board unanimously approved a resolution, giving the green light for the annexation of Greene Township. Approximately 400 families are in the Greene Township district. Roughly 250 students attend John Glenn Schools, while roughly 75 others go to South Bend. South Bend Schools claim the number of Greene Township students attending John Glenn Schools is far less, at roughly 120 students.
Local lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session in Indy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -2 members of the Indiana state legislature stopped by South Bend to preview the upcoming session. State lawmakers will officially reconvene at the Capitol on Jan. 9 to start the legislative process. We had two different perspectives give their takes on this upcoming session, one a...
Elkhart’s Transportation Council focuses on alternative fuels for vehicles at annual breakfast
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning. Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.
Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings
Berrien County Health Dept. to receive $4M for national opioid settlement
Man gets 4 years in hit-and-run that killed Indiana teen at school bus stop. A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car as she prepared to board a school bus has been sentenced to four years in prison. Over 2,000...
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
Berrien County plans to use funds from National Opioid Settlement to solve crisis
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Berrien County Health Officials presented Commissioners with data on the county’s opioid crisis, and how funds that will be coming in from the National Opioid Settlement will be allocated. In February of this year, four major pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson,...
South Bend Police Dept. adds 9 new officers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s police force is seeing a pay-off in recruiting efforts after nine hires were sworn in at a Wednesday morning ceremony. “I think that our new package was very lucrative,” said Capt. Kathy Fulnecky with SBPD’s Training and Recruitment Division.
City of Mishawaka to host job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.
Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
MonoSol releases statement amid union negotiations
LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - MonoSol released a statement on Thursday after nearly 200 employees went on strike over a new contract proposal. Employees told 16 News Now earlier this week they’ve been working 60-plus hour weeks as a result of “forced overtime.”. The statement released in part...
Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre planning for busy holiday season
Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck!. The hiring event takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their recruitment center located at 1290 E. Irskine Road in South Bend. Applicants should be prepared to meet with representatives of hotel operations, support services, and more. The fair will also include on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.
Over 2,000 Michiana students attend live performance of ‘The Nutcracker’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nutcracker ballet is a beloved Christmas tradition for many, and over 2,000 students here in Michiana got to see the performance on Friday!. Members of the Southold Dance Theater performed for the all-youth audience at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The cast was made up almost entirely of youth performers from the South Bend, Elkhart, LaPorte, and southwest Michigan region.
Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive. United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive. “We appreciate the effort to create distribution...
John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up to help their community’s food pantry this holiday season. On Thursday morning, students from Urey Middle School delivered their donations to the Walkerton Christian Community Food Pantry. So far this year, the school district has...
Planning commissioners approve rezoning of city block for housing, grocery story
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Planners in Benton Harbor are opting into a zoning change to help bring new housing into the town. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the planning commissioners approved a motion to recommend rezoning a city block near W. Wall Street. The property of...
Help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - This holiday season, you are encouraged to take some time to get creative and help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!. The tree is located outside of the Goshen Utilities Business Office (203 S. Fifth Street), and it’s lit up and ready for your ornaments. To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house.
First Alert Forecast
