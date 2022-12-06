ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning. Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.

