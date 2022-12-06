The Last Inning (Dec. 5, 2022): Spotlighting 2026 Extra Elite 100 SS Annie Newman, Latest Verbals, ‘Thuggish Ruggish Bone’ & Dogs Having Fun

The following information was provided by the NFCA highlighting key points from the 2022 NFCA Convention. As detailed by Extra Inning Softball’s Justin McLeod earlier today, four new members joined the NFCA Hall of Fame on Friday which was Day 3 of the 2022 NFCA Convention at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO