A second Sacramento restaurant earned a Michelin star. Why this Midtown spot got the honor

Sacramento’s dining scene has its second star.

Midtown restaurant Localis on Monday was awarded a coveted Michelin star, becoming just the second Sacramento eatery to receive that recognition.

The honor puts a capstone on chef Christopher Barnum-Dann’s vision for the restaurant, which he bought from founder Chris Jaroz in 2016 .

In total, 89 California restaurants were awarded Michelin stars in the company’s 2022 California guide, including 18 newcomers.

The Kitchen, owned by Selland Family Restaurants, retained its one star . It first received that honor in 2019, marking the first time a Sacramento.

Sacramento restaurants Yue Huang, Frank’s Fats and Canon retained their spots on Michelin guide’s Bib Gourmand list, which highlights restaurants where customers can order two dishes and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less. Nixtaco of Roseville also retained its Bib Gourmand rating.

Localis, a high-end New American restaurant at 2031 S St., had previously been awarded a Michelin plates, reserved for recognized restaurants that don’t reach the threshold for a Michelin star. It was also named one of the region’s 50 Best Restaurants by The Sacramento Bee’s food writer last month.

Michelin’s new description of Localis commends Barnum-Dann for bringing “unusual warmth to this intimate setting.”

“His enthusiasm is instantly palpable as he happily explains his inspiration behind particular dishes and even solicits feedback,” the description reads. “This is especially true for diners who sit at the spacious counter. The cooking has a clean, modern simplicity, and its commitment to carefully sourced ingredients is thoroughly Californian. It also offers no shortage of personality, combining flavors while also drawing from various global cuisines.”

Barnum-Dann gained acclaim for winning the first season of “The Globe,” a Food Network show hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. He was also a James Beard Award semifinalist for “Best Chef: California.”

Localis, with a seven-course menu that changes monthly, is open Wednesday through Saturday nights for staggered seatings, with reservations recommended.

