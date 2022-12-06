Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Can billionaires save the world? Some are skeptical
Disgraced crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried pledged to make a fortune just to give it all away. Does the downfall of FTX invite more scrutiny of billionaires who vow to save the world?. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The spectacular downfall of crypto firm FTX has had many ripple effects, though not...
NPR
Recent tech layoffs cause fears of another dot-com bust
Tech companies are laying off thousands of workers in a reversal of their hiring boom during the pandemic. Should we worry about another dot-com bust like the one in 2000?. Meta, Amazon and Twitter have all announced job cuts in recent weeks, adding to a growing list of tech layoffs. Are we headed for another dot-com bust, which helped create the recession back in the early 2000s? Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator take a look.
Comments / 0