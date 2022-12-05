ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Outsider.com

Louisiana Golden Retriever Protects Young Girls Lost in the Woods for Hours

On Monday evening (November 28), sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, ages 7 and 4, were playing outdoors near their home in Folsom, Louisiana, enjoying the cool fall weather and the company of their beloved golden retriever, Artemis. Their parents, Mary and Justin Bourg, were spending time inside the house, confident in the safety of their own backyard and the surrounding area.
FOLSOM, LA
Whiskey Riff

Deer Takes On Inflatable Frosty The Snowman In Texas Family’s Front Yard

I don’t remember Bambi and Frosty every colliding and if they didn’t I can’t imagine it going like this. Wildlife can be hilarious sometimes though. With ongoing development of cities and towns, people are taking up more and more of these animals’ habitat each day. They are learning fast and can survive just fine in human areas. Deer in particular are doing very well in urban environments.
AUSTIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Unsuspecting Moose Steps Directly Over Top Of A Quiet Bow Hunter

That’s the best advice you can get when hunting. It’s amazing what silence can do for you out there when all other factors are on your side, too. Typically, scent is the dead giveaway. Most people know how to be quiet, but masking your scent may be a more difficult task. These animals are able to smell our weird scents from a good distance a lot of the time. But, sometimes, everything seems to work a person favor, whether it’s the wind or a scent killer.
Field & Stream

The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale

I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Raven Perfectly Copies Ringtone in Awesome Clip

You never know what you’re going to see or hear when out in nature. For instance, some Yellowstone visitors definitely have a story worth telling after they visited the national park. According to reports, the visitors reached for their cell phones when they heard something that sounded like their phone’s ringtone. However, it wasn’t their phones. Instead, it was wildlife. According to reports, a raven was caught on camera mimicking a ringtone. The incident reportedly occurred back in October.

