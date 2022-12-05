Read full article on original website
Wyoming Family Shocked When Moose Sheds Antler: “Is He Supposed To Lose It?”
There’s just something about watching a monster bull moose shed his antlers that never fails to impress. Like most antlered creatures, the males grow and shed their racks each year, leaving behind prized possessions for shed antler hunters, who descend into the forests after the rut looking for treasures left behind.
"Lock Down Your Group Chats, People": This 25-Year-Old Found A Bunch Of Coworkers Making Fun Of Her On Slack
"In that group chat, I became a running joke, apparently. Like, I was named dropped many, many times."
Mule Deer Running Full Speed Next To A Car Takes A Tumble Trying To Make It Over The Fence
I guess, it’s a jump and a miss, either way this is just too funny. I hate to laugh at any wildlife that is injured but this ol’ boy seems just fine after that tumble. Mule deer are some of the most sought-after large game in the country. Their picture-perfect antlers are a hunter’s dream, mixed with some pretty great tasting meat.
Bear Attacks Fawn While Cubs (And Horrified Colorado Mom) Watch From Above
This ain’t Disney and that deer ain’t Bambi. We’ve said it time and time again, but nature is unforgiving. Everything needs to eat and sometimes that means the animal you want to see alive… gets eaten first. But hell, it’s the same for people… someone had...
Louisiana Golden Retriever Protects Young Girls Lost in the Woods for Hours
On Monday evening (November 28), sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, ages 7 and 4, were playing outdoors near their home in Folsom, Louisiana, enjoying the cool fall weather and the company of their beloved golden retriever, Artemis. Their parents, Mary and Justin Bourg, were spending time inside the house, confident in the safety of their own backyard and the surrounding area.
Man And Bear Scare The Crap Out Of Each Other Coming Around A Corner
There is just something hilarious about animals being scared and people being scared by animals. I think it may be the fact that it is just a natural thing for wildlife and people to have a healthy respect for one another. Black bears average around 100-250 pounds depending on gender...
Deer Takes On Inflatable Frosty The Snowman In Texas Family’s Front Yard
I don’t remember Bambi and Frosty every colliding and if they didn’t I can’t imagine it going like this. Wildlife can be hilarious sometimes though. With ongoing development of cities and towns, people are taking up more and more of these animals’ habitat each day. They are learning fast and can survive just fine in human areas. Deer in particular are doing very well in urban environments.
Unsuspecting Moose Steps Directly Over Top Of A Quiet Bow Hunter
That’s the best advice you can get when hunting. It’s amazing what silence can do for you out there when all other factors are on your side, too. Typically, scent is the dead giveaway. Most people know how to be quiet, but masking your scent may be a more difficult task. These animals are able to smell our weird scents from a good distance a lot of the time. But, sometimes, everything seems to work a person favor, whether it’s the wind or a scent killer.
Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake
This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
Cougar Goes Running Right Past Hiker On Boardwalk At Florida Nature Park
This is exactly what you don’t want to see while you’re out for an afternoon hike just trying to stay active and outside. As someone who worked in the woods for a while, seeing a cougar is always in the back of your mind. They are probably the...
The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale
I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
Yellowstone National Park Raven Perfectly Copies Ringtone in Awesome Clip
You never know what you’re going to see or hear when out in nature. For instance, some Yellowstone visitors definitely have a story worth telling after they visited the national park. According to reports, the visitors reached for their cell phones when they heard something that sounded like their phone’s ringtone. However, it wasn’t their phones. Instead, it was wildlife. According to reports, a raven was caught on camera mimicking a ringtone. The incident reportedly occurred back in October.
A Friendly Reminder, Montana: Don’t Desert This Present After Christmas
Careful what you wish for. There are a lot of people out there who will give someone a puppy for Christmas. It may be great the day you get it or a hit while everyone is there for the holidays, but after that, the work starts. Puppies are like having...
pethelpful.com
Huge Moose Pays Little Boy a Visit Right Outside His Colorado Window
There are some things adults are more impressed by than children. Call us old, but we blame technology and back in our days we didn't have tablets to keep us amused with that Minecraft or whatever the kids are into these days. Which is why we can't really blame the...
