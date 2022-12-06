ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley’s Hudson Valley Getaway Remembered After Her Death

Kirstie Alley's Hudson Valley get-together with a long-time celebrity friend is being remembered after her passing. Yesterday we found out that Kirstie Alley had passed away. The Cheers actress did not reveal to the public that she was battling cancer, so when it was announced that she had died, many people were shocked.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Not Moving Forward at DC Studios

The new leadership at DC Studios is looking to make some big changes. According to a new report, the studio’s co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are readying their plan for the future of the DC Movie Universe, and it could potentially involve altering or completely canceling some projects that were in early stages of development. At the top of that list: Wonder Woman 3, which is apparently not moving forward in its current form.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ First Reviews Call It a Mind-Blowing Spectacle

It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making. (Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.) For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.
‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah

Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
