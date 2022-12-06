Saints beat Binghamton with no three-point shots

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — They say there are the good, the bad, and the ugly. Siena Women’s Basketball combined all three to etch out a victory over America East foe Binghamton at home Monday evening to come out play at the UHY Center in 2022. The Saints (5-4) held on for a 54-50 triumph over the Bearcats (5-5) for their first win over their in-state rivals since 2014.

The Saints gained back-to-back wins for the first time this year despite turning the ball over 20 times and failing to connect on 13 three-point shots, marking the first time since Feb. 20, 2020, that they did not make a three in a game and the first time since Feb. 29, 2008, that they won without doing so. The victory also marked Siena’s first consecutive non-conference wins since Nov. 24-29, 2018.

Looking to avenge a 59-55 loss to the Bearcats that began the second stint of the Jim Jabir era, Siena held an early 16-8 lead near the end of the first quarter, but let it slip away to just a three-point advantage at the end of the period. The teams tussled back and forth to a two-point Siena lead at the half and combined for just 19 points as part of an ugly third quarter in which the Saints managed only six points.

Sophomore Anajah Brown netted six of the first eight points of the third stanza, but the Saints would not score again for nearly nine minutes thereafter, with Binghamton embarking on an 11-0 run to close the quarter and neither scoring for the final 2:38. The Bearcats would wait another 1:39 to cap off a 13-0 run and hold a 44-37 lead, but Siena would fire back with an 8-0 run, with reigning MAAC Rookie of the Week Elisa Mevius contributing six points to land the Saints a 45-44 lead with just over five minutes remaining.

The lead would trade hands several times over the next three minutes, with a layup from Brown with 3:55 remaining and a jumper in the paint from Mevius exactly a minute later giving the Green and Gold a 50-48 lead that they would not relinquish. Binghamton leading scorer Denai Bowman hit a jumper to put the Bearcats within two with 58 seconds remaining and was sent to the free throw line with second seconds remaining with a chance to tie the game, but missed both free shots to allow the Saints to hold on.

Brown led all scorers with a career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds for her second career double-double to become the first Saint this season to do so, while Mevius added 14 points, nine boards, four steals, four assists, and three blocks. The Saints won despite being out-shot, 34 percent to 29 percent, but held a 50-41 rebounding advantage and out-scored the Bearcats, 18-7 down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Following wins in both games of a long weekend homestand, Siena will head back out on the road for a season-long four-game trip to continue a stretch of seven of nine games away from home from Nov. 22 – Dec. 29. The Saints will look to continue their winning ways at Colgate on Saturday, December 10 at 3 PM in Hamilton, New York.

