Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71, her children announce
An actor known for her work on "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet," among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71.
So Sad: Cardi B Feeling ‘Hopeless’ Trying To Make Husband Offset ‘Crack A Smile’ Following Takeoff’s Tragic Death
Cardi B and Offset are trying to keep their heads above water following Takeoff’s death, but the “Bodak Yellow” rapper admits her husband’s happiness is hard to come by. It’s been almost a month since Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, and it goes...
Toby Keith Shares Health Update on Cancer Battle
Toby Keith is sharing an optimistic update about his cancer battle. In the first interview since publicly sharing his stomach cancer diagnosis last year, the country star assured fans that he was “getting back to fightin’ shape.”. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up...
90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’
A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies from colon cancer at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Lee passed away from colon cancer on Tuesday morning. Lee is most known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. "The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee," the broadway production captioned a...
A starstruck fan sick with a contagious disease met her favorite movie star only to infect her and her unborn daughter
Gene Tierney in the 1940sCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. Gene Tierney (1920 - 1991) was a classic Hollywood star with a Broadway and film career. She is best known for the 1944 movie Laura but played many other roles in the 1940s and 1950s when she was at the height of her popularity.
Celine Dion reveals incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome. The music icon shared the news with her fans on Instagram on December 8, saying the symptoms affect “every aspect" of her daily life. She said the rare condition has been causing spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.Addressing the camera, the singer said it's been "really difficult" to face the challenge, but is ready to talk about it now. Eight of her summer shows scheduled for 2023 have been cancelled.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Embarrassing moment culture secretary admits she can’t name her Scottish counterpartPrince Harry vows not to repeat ‘same mistakes’ father King Charles madeSweet moment Archie distracted by his feet while Harry and Meghan birdwatch
Barbara Thore dead: Star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life dies aged 76
Barbara “Babs” Thore, star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, has died aged 76, her daughter announced.Whitney Thore shared an Instagram post on Thursday night (8 December) confirming that Barbara had died of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which can lead to haemorrhaging in the brain.Posting a video montage of Barbara throughout her life, Whitney wrote in her tribute: “My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favourite movie. Dad, Hunter and I held her as she took her last breaths.“It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost 40 years ago.”She explained...
TODAY.com
TODAY family pays tribute to longtime staff member who died from leukemia at 64
In a touching tribute, the TODAY family remembered the infectious laugh and caring devotion of longtime senior stage manager Mark Traub following his death at 64 from leukemia on Dec. 6. Traub, who was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago, was an integral presence on TODAY for 35 years. He...
thesource.com
Nick Cannon Hospitalized with Pneumonia: ‘I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon is currently in the hospital battling pneumonia. Hitting Instagram, Nick revealed he is “not superman,” but rest will help him get back on his feet. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.
The First Televised Disection of a Person Will Air Tonight
Channel 4's My Dead BodyPhoto byImage by Rafael Juárez from Pixabay. Channel 4'sMy Dead Body centres on Toni Crews, the brave young mum who donated her body to science before she passed away. A poignant documentary set to air tonight will show a woman having her corpse dissected in a 'world first'.
Dozens of people said they would go to her book signing — they didn't. Thousands of strangers made sure that wasn't the end of the story.
Ohio writer Chelsea Banning's first book signing was mostly empty, despite dozens of RSVPs. An outpouring of support from the internet followed.
'Crime Junkie' host Ashley Flowers talks debut novel
If you are a fan of the true crime genre, then you surely know the name Ashley Flowers. She's the co-host and producer of the hit podcast "Crime Junkie," which gets millions of downloads each week, and that's not all. She also created "Supernatural With Ashley Flowers," "International Infamy" and "Very Presidential." And on top of all of that, she has a new novel out. It's called "All Good People Here." And she is here with us now to tell us more about it. Ashley Flowers, welcome. Thank you for joining us.
Stax Records Co-Founder Jim Stewart died Monday at age 92
SAM AND DAVE: (Singing) Don't you ever be sad. Lean on me when times are bad. KELLY: Stewart died this week at the age of 92. Stax produced some of the most memorable soul and R&B music of the 20th century. NPR's Neda Ulaby has our remembrance. NEDA ULABY, BYLINE:...
Guillermo del Toro says making his 'Pinocchio' was healing
He begins life as a wooden puppet, his best and sometimes only friend, a mouthy cricket. And he has a disconcerting condition. His nose grows when he lies. But he's a lovable sort. And all he really wants is to be a real boy and to make his father proud. Of course, we're talking about "Pinocchio," Carlo Collodi's 19th-century fairy tale. But a new adaptation by Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro is like nothing you've seen before. That's because del Toro's stop motion animated film, set in 1930s Italy during Mussolini's fascist dictatorship, elevates the painful dilemmas at the heart of the enchanting story, surfacing difficult questions about love and loss and the purpose of life.
'The Whale' garners controversy for not casting an obese actor in lead role
"The Whale," is a movie that tells the story of a 600-pound man estranged from his teenage daughter. The filmmakers have been criticized for not casting an obese actor in the role.
Hermanos Gutierrez on their new album 'El Bueno Y El Malo'
Music can transport us, like latest tracks from the band Hermanos Gutierrez, which take us back in time to the Old West. (SOUNDBITE OF HERMANOS GUTIERREZ'S "LOS AMANTES") SIMON: The new album from Hermanos Gutierrez is called "El bueno y el malo." And the band's two members, of course, are brothers Alejandro and Esteban Gutierrez, and they both join us now.
The Internet is losing it over the second season of 'The White Lotus'
Season 2 of the HBO mystery-drama "The White Lotus" wraps up this weekend. It has already taken the internet by storm. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: So I've been crazy obsessed with "White Lotus" Season 2. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: I have so many "White Lotus" theories. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Last night's episode...
Reporter Lloyd Newman, known for Ghetto Life 101, died this week at age 43
Almost 30 years ago on this program, we introduced listeners to two boys from Chicago. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "GHETTO LIFE 101") LEALAN JONES, BYLINE: My name's LeAlan Jones, and I'm 13 years old. LLOYD NEWMAN, BYLINE: This is Lloyd Newman, and I'm 14 years old. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. With...
Kevin Powell on his new poetry collection 'Grocery Shopping With My Mother'
Kevin Powell's latest poems were written during what he calls in an introductory note some of the most difficult and introspective moments of my entire life. I am simply happy to be alive, truly alive again. His new collection - "Grocery Shopping With My Mother." And Kevin Powell, one of America's most acclaimed poets and hip-hop voices, joins us now from Brooklyn. Thank you so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0