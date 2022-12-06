Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Chaim Bloom Disagrees With Claim Made By Xander Bogaerts’ Agent
Chaim Bloom sees the Red Sox boasting a competitive ballclub in 2023, no matter how the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes shake out. Boston’s front office has expressed its interest in retaining Bogaerts ad nauseam, even identifying the star shortstop as the club’s main priority this offseason. But the fact of the matter is, there’s a real chance the four-time All-Star leaves the only Major League Baseball team he’s ever known. Such is life when a player reportedly is being pursued by nearly a third of the big leagues.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Can’t Believe What Chaim Bloom Has Done
Despite a successful day for the Boston Red Sox in which they signed veteran closer Kenley Jansen to a two-year, $32 million contract and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal, fans ended the day with a sour taste in their mouths. After the Red Sox checked...
Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing
The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer
The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
Xander Bogaerts leaves Red Sox, signs massive deal with San Diego Padres
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have a big hole to fill on their roster. Xander Bogaerts is leaving town, signing with the San Diego Padres.Bogaerts' deal is reportedly worth $280 million over 11 years, according to multiple reports.According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox were nowhere close to retaining their start shortstop.Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said earlier this offseason at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that Bogaerts was the team's top choice at shortstop this offseason. But over the weekend, as the Baseball Winter Meetings got underway in San Diego, it was reported...
How the Padres broke Chaim Bloom, Red Sox over Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres stole shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Boston Red Sox, and they may have broken chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The San Diego Padres watched as the MLB Winter Meetings took place in their city, and they wanted to get an agreement with one of the top free agents available. After striking out on shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Aaron Judge, they set their focus on Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. On the final night, the Padres and Bogaerts agreed to terms on a massive 11-year, $280 million contract.
Rafael Devers says goodbye to Xander Bogaerts after he left Red Sox for Padres
Sometimes, it’s difficult to forget that free agency goes beyond what team a certain player suits up for the following season. Free agency can separate relationships and friendships built over years of conscious effort. Such is the case between Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts after the latter spurned the Boston Red Sox in free agency to sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal
Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife
Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have dominated the headlines of the MLB offseason so far, and they finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning when Judge opted to stay with the New York Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. With Judge returning to New York, that left the San Francisco Giants wondering what […] The post 3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox among teams interested in Dansby Swanson
Is Dansby Swanson the Boston Red Sox' backup plan at shortstop?. Xander Bogaerts remains priority No. 1 as the two sides continue to work on a deal, but the Red Sox reportedly are among the teams that have expressed the most interest in Swanson, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins also are in the mix.
Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies
Trea Turner recently sent a message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia with the Phillies. “Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter. The Dodgers’ Twitter account sent Trea Turner a message as well following his departure. “From electric slides and […] The post Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox fans in shambles after Xander Bogaerts exit to Padres
Xander Bogaerts is heading to the San Diego Padres after agreeing to a massive 11-year deal worth $280 million, and sure enough, Boston Red Sox fans are not happy with the move. It’s much more frustration towards the Red Sox, though, rather than Bogaerts leaving. It’s hard to say no to the kind of money […] The post Red Sox fans in shambles after Xander Bogaerts exit to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans
Mookie Betts is putting in no shortage of offseason work with aspirations for a strong 2023 season. The former MVP shared a 7-word message on Twitter that will surely fire up fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s not “work” when you love it 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YMq05n3GaM — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) December 9, 2022 “It’s not […] The post Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bryan Reynolds drawing interest from Blue Jays amid Pirates trade request
With Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade, it appears that the Toronto Blue Jays may be a prime suitor. Reynolds has been one of the prize trade pieces in the MLB this offseason and the Blue Jays seem intent on bringing his talents to Canada. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Blue […] The post Bryan Reynolds drawing interest from Blue Jays amid Pirates trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1