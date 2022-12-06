BOSTON -- The Red Sox have a big hole to fill on their roster. Xander Bogaerts is leaving town, signing with the San Diego Padres.Bogaerts' deal is reportedly worth $280 million over 11 years, according to multiple reports.According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox were nowhere close to retaining their start shortstop.Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said earlier this offseason at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that Bogaerts was the team's top choice at shortstop this offseason. But over the weekend, as the Baseball Winter Meetings got underway in San Diego, it was reported...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO