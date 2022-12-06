ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liza Lapira Talks the Joy of #MustLoveChristmas and her Kind Co-stars

This Sunday, The Equalizer star Liza Lapira stars in a CBS original holiday film, Must Love Christmas, with Neal Bledsoe and Nathan White. Natalie is a Christmas romance novelist stuck in a rut since she hasn't been in love. She gets stuck in a storm when she reluctantly goes on a book tour. Her life soon becomes a romance novel as she's in a love triangle between her teenage crush Caleb (Nathan White), and the reporter who wants the inside scoop (Neal Bledsoe).
How Life Unexpected Was The Blueprint For The Fosters

When most people think of foster care, they usually think about what they've seen on TV, which isn't a lot. It's just one of those things writers don't tend to dig deep into, except for a few choice storylines that usually end up on the cutting floor. If you're a...
The Resident Round Table: The Conrad/Billie Ship Finally Sets Sail!

Conrad and Billie Fanatics are living their best lives right now!. The ship many have been waiting on FINALLY came to fruition on The Resident Season 6 Episode 10, and they set the internet on fire and each other with that smoldering kiss. Join Laura Nowak, Leora W., Meaghan Frey,...
Jonathan Bennett Teases The Holiday Sitter, Taking "Comedy to the Next Level" at Hallmark

This Sunday, you can watch The Holiday Sitter, starring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa, based on an original story by Bennett. It's a genuinely funny movie about Sam (Bennett), a confirmed bachelor with no interest in children, who winds up watching his niece and nephew over the Christmas holiday. Everything changes when he meets their neighbor, Jason (Krissa).
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Review: Poetic Justice

Erin and Anthony are constantly crossing each other's boundaries. Erin has pissed Anthony off by running background checks on people he's spending time with, and Anthony is never shy about his opinion of Erin's relationship with Jack. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8, Anthony irritated Erin by taking surveillance...
Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Did Sheldon ruin his reputation at the university?. On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8, the youngster's database invention put him at odds with the university. Meanwhile, Meemaw courted controversy with her new video store. How did the church react?. Elsewhere, Mary tried to make sense of a sudden change.
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8 Review: Grace Note

The mystery of Grace's murder got solved surprisingly quickly on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 8,. When the ongoing storyline gets wrapped up, that has been a signal for the original star(s) to depart. It happened with Grissom and Sara after CSI: Vegas Season 1. Fortunately, that didn't happen with...
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: A Murder Gone Wrong

Thony got in everyone's way as she tried to stop Arman and Nadia from murdering Robert, only putting people in more danger. Thony asked Garrett to follow Arman, and then she gave Robert CPR after he went into cardiac arrest after Nadia poisoned him on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10.

