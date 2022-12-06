This Sunday, The Equalizer star Liza Lapira stars in a CBS original holiday film, Must Love Christmas, with Neal Bledsoe and Nathan White. Natalie is a Christmas romance novelist stuck in a rut since she hasn't been in love. She gets stuck in a storm when she reluctantly goes on a book tour. Her life soon becomes a romance novel as she's in a love triangle between her teenage crush Caleb (Nathan White), and the reporter who wants the inside scoop (Neal Bledsoe).

5 HOURS AGO