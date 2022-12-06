ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘What the f–k happened’: Red Sox media, players react to Xander Bogearts leaving for Padres

Xander Bogearts spurned the Red Sox late Wednesday night to sign a monster 11-year, 280 million deal with the San Diego Padres despite Boston claiming it was a priority to re-sign their All-Star shortstop. It was a stunning twist for the franchise – and both Red Sox players and media let out their frustration on social media following the decision. Red Sox utilityman Enrique Hernandez posted an image to his Instagram Story of he and Bogearts walking together in what appeared to be a hotel lobby, with the song “Baby Come Back” playing over the image. In a second story, Hernandez...
NESN

Chaim Bloom Disagrees With Claim Made By Xander Bogaerts’ Agent

Chaim Bloom sees the Red Sox boasting a competitive ballclub in 2023, no matter how the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes shake out. Boston’s front office has expressed its interest in retaining Bogaerts ad nauseam, even identifying the star shortstop as the club’s main priority this offseason. But the fact of the matter is, there’s a real chance the four-time All-Star leaves the only Major League Baseball team he’s ever known. Such is life when a player reportedly is being pursued by nearly a third of the big leagues.
NESN

Kiké Hernández Tweets After Red Sox Reportedly Add Kenley Jansen

The Red Sox on Wednesday made their first big splash of the Major League Baseball offseason, and Kiké Hernández was pumped about it. Boston and star closer Kenley Jansen reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal for Jansen marked the third free agency addition to the bullpen for the Red Sox, who previously scooped Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin off the open market.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing

The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
FanSided

Brian Snitker makes it sound like Dansby Swanson is already gone

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is already preparing for the worst — that Dansby Swanson will follow Freddie Freeman out the door. When free agency began, it seems a near certainty that Dansby Swanson would re-sign with the team which drafted him, the Atlanta Braves. In a sport where legacy and history reign supreme, Swanson has a chance to become one of the real baseball legends in Atlanta.
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal

Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife

Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

