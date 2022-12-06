Xander Bogearts spurned the Red Sox late Wednesday night to sign a monster 11-year, 280 million deal with the San Diego Padres despite Boston claiming it was a priority to re-sign their All-Star shortstop. It was a stunning twist for the franchise – and both Red Sox players and media let out their frustration on social media following the decision. Red Sox utilityman Enrique Hernandez posted an image to his Instagram Story of he and Bogearts walking together in what appeared to be a hotel lobby, with the song “Baby Come Back” playing over the image. In a second story, Hernandez...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO