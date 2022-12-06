ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Man suspected in stabbing that led to Amber Alert arrested in Ogden

MIDVALE — Unified police confirmed Saturday that a man mentioned in a Friday Amber Alert who is suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping a child was located in Ogden and arrested. "We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation

BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
BLUFFDALE, UT
ksl.com

Child located following Amber Alert; suspect still outstanding

MIDVALE — An Amber Alert issued Friday night for a 4-year-old child out of Midvale was quickly canceled when the girl was found. But police were still looking for a man who they say was involved in the abduction. Anabella Porto Carrero was located shortly after the Amber Alert...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah motorist shot after water bottle was thrown and a beard was tugged, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was shot in the chest Friday night during an argument between two motorists that involved a water bottle and one man's beard. Police say two pickup truck drivers were stopped at an intersection at 3500 South, just west of the I-215 overpass, just before 8 p.m. when police say one of the drivers, Kevin Steed, threw a water bottle at the other truck.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts

SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores

SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police

TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Woman dies in West Valley house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY — An 80-year-old woman died after being pulled out of her burning West Valley house early Friday. Fire crews were called just after 1 a.m. to a report of smoke coming from a house at 3427 S. 3690 West. They arrived to find the home "filled with smoke" and were able to put the fire out in less than 10 minutes, according to the West Valley City Fire Department.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Highland man killed in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A 51-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Tuesday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office. Bruce Cook, of Highland, was riding a snowmobile in the Lake Creek area near Tower Mountain when his snowmobile hit a boulder that was hidden under fresh snowfall, according to deputies.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

I-15 reopened after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday after crews spent hours clearing a multivehicle crash that involved an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 would "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
DRAPER, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy