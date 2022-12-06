Read full article on original website
Man suspected in stabbing that led to Amber Alert arrested in Ogden
MIDVALE — Unified police confirmed Saturday that a man mentioned in a Friday Amber Alert who is suspected of stabbing a woman and kidnapping a child was located in Ogden and arrested. "We will bring him back to Salt Lake County for an interview. He will be booked into...
Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
Family, friends decry 'injustice' in sentence of gunman in Hunter High shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Nia Maile said her family, along with the family members of other victims of a fatal Jan. 13 shooting near Hunter High School, say they put a lot of trust into the justice system and the juvenile court judge, but they don't feel like either fought for them.
Child located following Amber Alert; suspect still outstanding
MIDVALE — An Amber Alert issued Friday night for a 4-year-old child out of Midvale was quickly canceled when the girl was found. But police were still looking for a man who they say was involved in the abduction. Anabella Porto Carrero was located shortly after the Amber Alert...
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
Utah motorist shot after water bottle was thrown and a beard was tugged, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was shot in the chest Friday night during an argument between two motorists that involved a water bottle and one man's beard. Police say two pickup truck drivers were stopped at an intersection at 3500 South, just west of the I-215 overpass, just before 8 p.m. when police say one of the drivers, Kevin Steed, threw a water bottle at the other truck.
Salt Lake County police give back with 'Shopping With the Shield'
MIDVALE — Normally, when you see a bunch of police cars outside of a Walmart, it is a sign that something went very wrong, but this time it was a sign everything here was going just right. The annual "Shopping With the Shield" took place at the Midvale Walmart...
Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts
SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores
SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
Provo man arrested for allegedly breaking into LDS temple because he ‘did not want to freeze’
A Provo man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking a $4,000 stained glass window to get into a Latter-Day Saints temple because he "was cold and did not want to freeze," according to police.
Provo police ask for help in identifying cars whose drivers may have witnessed fatal hit-and-run
The Provo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles whose drivers may have witnessed the fatal hit-and-run last Thursday, Dec. 1.
Bad turn leads to big drug bust for police
TAYLORSVILLE — A minor traffic violation led to the discovery of hundreds of fentanyl pills and large amount of heroin Tuesday. A Taylorsville police officer pulled over Edgar Ivan Rodriguez-Moreno, 29, about 7 p.m. near 4800 S. Redwood Road, after he allegedly made an improper lane change. The officer who pulled Rodriguez-Moreno over then learned that Rodriguez-Moreno did not have a valid driver's license, according to a police booking affidavit.
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
17-year-old fighting for her life after a suspected drunk driver hits her car
TAYLORSVILLE — A 17-year-old girl is in an intensive care unit after a suspected impaired driver smashed into her car Sunday night. "She's the girl that always has to dance, she's always dancing somewhere," Maddie Anderson's dad James said. Full of life is how the family described Maddie. It's...
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
Woman dies in West Valley house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY — An 80-year-old woman died after being pulled out of her burning West Valley house early Friday. Fire crews were called just after 1 a.m. to a report of smoke coming from a house at 3427 S. 3690 West. They arrived to find the home "filled with smoke" and were able to put the fire out in less than 10 minutes, according to the West Valley City Fire Department.
Highland man killed in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY — A 51-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Tuesday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office. Bruce Cook, of Highland, was riding a snowmobile in the Lake Creek area near Tower Mountain when his snowmobile hit a boulder that was hidden under fresh snowfall, according to deputies.
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover firefighters...
I-15 reopened after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday after crews spent hours clearing a multivehicle crash that involved an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 would "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
